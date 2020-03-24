India reports one more death due to coronavirus, 51 new cases

New Delhi, March 24, 2020

India today reported one more death due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 10, and 51 new cases since last night, taking the total number of persons infected by the disease across the country to 519 so far.

The latest death and the spike in new cases came even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown in the entire country for 21 days from midnight tonight in a concerted effort to contain the spread of the virus.

Of the 10 deaths, Delhi and Maharashtra account for two each, while there has been one death each in Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab and West Bengal.

The total number of 519 cases includes the ten deaths as well as 40 patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. One of the discharged patients is a foreigner who has since left for his country. This means there were 469 active cases of the virus in the country as of this evening.

Of the total of 519 cases, 476 are Indians and 43 are foreigners.

Of the 519 cases so far, Kerala accounted for the highest with 95, followed by 89 in Maharashtra, 37 in Karnataka, 35 in Telangana, 33 each in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, 32 in Rajasthan, 30 in Delhi, 29 in Punjab, 28 in Haryana, 15 in Tamil Nadu, 13 in Ladakh, nine in West Bengal, eight in Andhra Pradesh, seven each in Madhya Pradesh and Chandigarh, four each in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, three each in Bihar and Uttarakhand, two in Odisha, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Manipur and Puducherry.