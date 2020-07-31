India reports new highs of 779 COVID deaths, 55,708 fresh cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, July 31, 2020
India today reported new highs of 779 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll past the 35,000-mark to 35,747, and 55,078 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours, sending the total surging beyond 1.6 million to 1,638,870, as the deadly virus continued to spread in various parts of the country.
The previous highs in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 775 -- and number of new cases -- 52,123 -- were reported yesterday (July 30).
India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States, which has reported more than 4.494 million cases so far, and Brazil (2.61 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot today, after the US (152,055), Brazil (91,263), the United Kingdom (46,084) and Mexico (46,000), and ahead of Italy (35,132).
This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the tenth consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 20th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 27th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 49th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
This is also the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the eighth consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 16th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark yesterday and stood at 1,057,805 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 545,318.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 779 new deaths included 266 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 97 in Tamil Nadu, 83 in Karnataka, 68 in Andhra Pradesh, 57 in Uttar Pradesh, 46 in West Bengal, 29 in Delhi, 22 in Gujarat, 17 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 each in Rajasthan and Telangana, 10 in Odisha, nine in Punjab, five in Jharkhand, four each in Bihar, Haryana, Manipur and Uttarakhand, three each in Chhattisgarh and Goa, two each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam and Kerala, and one each in Ladakh and Puducherry.
The four deaths in Manipur are the first deaths to be reported from that north-eastern state.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.
Of the total of 35,747 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 14,729, followed by 3,936 in national capital Delhi, 3,838 in Tamil Nadu, 2,418 in Gujarat, 2,230 in Karnataka, 1,587 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,536 in West Bengal, 1,281 in Andhra Pradesh, 857 in Madhya Pradesh, 663 in Rajasthan, 505 in Telangana, 417 in Haryana, 370 in Punjab, 365 in Jammu & Kashmir, 282 in Bihar, 169 in Odisha, 103 in Jharkhand, 94 in Assam, 76 in Uttarakhand, 70 in Kerala, 51 in Chhattisgarh, 48 in Puducherry, 42 in Goa, 21 in Tripura, 14 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, seven in Ladakh, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, four in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Manipur, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.
The total of 1,638,870 cases so far includes the 35,747 patients who have died as well as 1,057,805 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 545,318 as of this morning, up 17,076 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 37,223 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate stood at 64.54%, according to the data.
Of the total of 1,638,870 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 411,798 (up 11,147 from yesterday), followed by Tamil Nadu -- 239,978 (5,864), Delhi - 134,403 (1,093), Andhra Pradesh - 130,557 (10,167), Karnataka - 118,632 (6,128), Uttar Pradesh - 81,039 (3,705), West Bengal - 67,692 (2,434), Telangana - 60,717 (1,811), Gujarat - 60,285 (1,159), Bihar - 48,477 (2,397), Rajasthan - 40,145 (1,181), Assam - 38,407 (2,112), Haryana - 34,254 (623), Madhya Pradesh - 30,968 (834), Odisha - 30,378 (1,203), Kerala - 22,303 (506), Jammu & Kashmir - 19,869 (450), Punjab - 15,456 (510), Jharkhand - 10,167 (306), Chhattisgarh - 8,761 (222), Uttarakhand - 7,065 (199), Goa - 5,704 (215), Tripura - 4,706 (221), Puducherry - 3,298 (121), Himachal Pradesh - 2,506 (103), Manipur - 2,505 (47), Nagaland - 1,566 (53), Arunachal Pradesh - 1,484 (74), Ladakh - 1,378 (31), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 1,064 (38), Chandigarh - 1,016 (38), Meghalaya - 803 (19), Sikkim 610 (14), Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 471 (43) and Mizoram 408 (10).
While Maharashtra reported the most number of new cases in the past 24 hours at 11,147, Andhra Pradesh, which has seen a spurt in cases in recent days, recorded more than 10,000 cases for the second consecutive day.
Meanwhile, new Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference here on Thursday that the fact that more than 10 lakh patients in India had recovered from COVID-19 so far was a major achievement for the public health system.
Bhushan said there is a continuous decrease in the proportion of active COVID-19 cases and a progressive increase in the proportion of recovered cases. This apart, the percentage of deaths is also coming down.
"This apart, based on 7-day rolling average, 21 states and UTs have a COVID-19 positivity rate which is less than 10%," he said.
"Around the first week of July, more than 14,800 recoveries on an average used to occur in a daily basis. Over the last week, an average of 34,230 recoveries took place every day. In many States and UTs the rate of recovery has been higher than this. The national average recovery per day on a week-on-week basis has been showing a progressive increase. In terms of percentage, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in the country, which was less than 8% in April, is now more than 64%," he said.
Bhushan said 16 states have reported a COVID-19 recovery rate which is higher than the national average rate. Delhi has the highest recovery rate of 88.99%, followed by 80.18% in Ladakh and then Haryana at 78.56%.
He said the fatality rate had come down from 3.3% in June to 2.21% now, which is amongst the lowest in the world, except for Russia.
Further, 24 states and UTs report a COVID-19 fatality rate which is lower than the national average. Many states have a fatality rate which is less than 1%, he added. “Effective clinical management as per standard clinical treatment protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been successful in reducing fatality rate due to COVID-19," he said.
Bhushan said more than one crore tests had been done in the current month, taking the total so far to 1.81 crore tests.
"From 2.4 lakh COVID-19 tests per day in the beginning of this month, now we are testing more than 4.6 lakh tests per day; on three days between July 25-27, more than 5 lakh tests per day were done too. This enables us to identify and treat cases timely," he said.
"While the national average is 324 tests per day per million populations, 31 States and UTs are continuing to perform more than 140 tests per day per million populations, as per WHO’s guidelines. We are engaging with other states to help them change their testing strategy and reduce positivity rate," he said.
