India reports new highs of 779 COVID deaths, 55,708 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, July 31, 2020

India today reported new highs of 779 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll past the 35,000-mark to 35,747, and 55,078 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours, sending the total surging beyond 1.6 million to 1,638,870, as the deadly virus continued to spread in various parts of the country.

The previous highs in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 775 -- and number of new cases -- 52,123 -- were reported yesterday (July 30).

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States, which has reported more than 4.494 million cases so far, and Brazil (2.61 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot today, after the US (152,055), Brazil (91,263), the United Kingdom (46,084) and Mexico (46,000), and ahead of Italy (35,132).

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the tenth consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 20th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 27th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 49th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the eighth consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 16th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark yesterday and stood at 1,057,805 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 545,318.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 779 new deaths included 266 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 97 in Tamil Nadu, 83 in Karnataka, 68 in Andhra Pradesh, 57 in Uttar Pradesh, 46 in West Bengal, 29 in Delhi, 22 in Gujarat, 17 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 in Madhya Pradesh, 13 each in Rajasthan and Telangana, 10 in Odisha, nine in Punjab, five in Jharkhand, four each in Bihar, Haryana, Manipur and Uttarakhand, three each in Chhattisgarh and Goa, two each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam and Kerala, and one each in Ladakh and Puducherry.

The four deaths in Manipur are the first deaths to be reported from that north-eastern state.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

Of the total of 35,747 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 14,729, followed by 3,936 in national capital Delhi, 3,838 in Tamil Nadu, 2,418 in Gujarat, 2,230 in Karnataka, 1,587 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,536 in West Bengal, 1,281 in Andhra Pradesh, 857 in Madhya Pradesh, 663 in Rajasthan, 505 in Telangana, 417 in Haryana, 370 in Punjab, 365 in Jammu & Kashmir, 282 in Bihar, 169 in Odisha, 103 in Jharkhand, 94 in Assam, 76 in Uttarakhand, 70 in Kerala, 51 in Chhattisgarh, 48 in Puducherry, 42 in Goa, 21 in Tripura, 14 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, seven in Ladakh, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, four in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Manipur, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.