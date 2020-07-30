India reports new highs of 775 COVID deaths, 52,123 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, July 30, 2020

India today reported new highs of 775 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 34,968, and 52,123 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours, sending the total surging to 1,583,792 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in various parts of the concern.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 768 -- was reported yesterday (July 29) while the previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 49,931 -- was recorded on July 27.

This is the first time that the number of new cases of infection in the country has crossed the 50,000-mark.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States, which has reported more than 4.426 million cases so far, and Brazil (2.552 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the sixth spot, after the US (150,708), Brazil (90,134), the United Kingdom (46,046), Mexico (45,361) and Italy (35,129).

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the ninth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 600 deaths, the 19th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 26th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 48th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 15th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered has crossed the 1 million-mark to touch 1,020,582. This is the 48th day running that the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 775 new deaths included 298 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 92 in Karnataka, 82 in Tamil Nadu, 65 in Andhra Pradesh, 41 in West Bengal, 33 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Delhi, 25 in Punjab, 24 in Gujarat, 15 in Jammu & Kashmir, 13 in Madhya Pradsesh, 12 in Telangana, nine each in BIhar and Jharkhand, seven in Haryana, six in Rajasthan, five in Odisha, four in Assam, three in Goa, two each in Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala.

No new deaths were reported in Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Tripura.

Of the total of 34,968 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 14,463, followed by 3,907 in national capital Delhi, 3,741 in Tamil Nadu, 2,396 in Gujarat, 2,147 in Karnataka, 1,530 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,490 in West Bengal, 1,213 in Andhra Pradesh, 843 in Madhya Pradesh, 650 in Rajasthan, 492 in Telangana, 413 in Haryana, 361 in Punjab, 348 in Jammu & Kashmir, 278 in Bihar, 159 in Odisha, 98 in Jharkhand, 92 in Assam, 72 in Uttarakhand, 68 in Kerala, 48 in Chhattisgarh, 47 in Puducherry, 39 in Goa, 21 in Tripura, 14 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, six in Ladakh, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two each in Andaman & NIcobar Islands and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.