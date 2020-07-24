India reports new highs of 740 COVID deaths, 49,310 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, July 24, 2020

India today reported new highs of 740 coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 49,310 fresh cases of infection in the past 24 hours as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen past the 30,000-mark to 30,601 and the total number of COVID-19-positive cases so far has soared to 1,287,945.

The previous high in terms of the number of cases in a day -- 45,720 -- was recorded yesterday (July 23).

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 687 -- was reported on July 17. This does not take into account the 1,129 deaths reported yesterday (July 23), which had included 444 additional deaths from Tamil Nadu after reconciliation of the data of the past several days in Chennai.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the seventh spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico and France and ahead of Spain.

This is the 13th consecutive day that the country has reported 500 or more deaths, the 20th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 42nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the ninth consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 42nd day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 740 new deaths include 298 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 97 in Karnataka, 88 in Tamil Nadu, 61 in Andhra Pradesh, 34 in West Bengal, 28 in Gujarat, 26 each in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Rajasthan, 10 in Madhya Pradesh, nine each in Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, eight in Punjab, six each in Assam, Haryana and Odisha, five in Kerala, three each in Jharkhand, Puducherry and Uttarakhand, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Goa and Tripura.

Of the total of 30,601 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 12,854, followed by 3,745 in Delhi, 3,232 in Tamil Nadu, 2,252 in Gujarat, 1,616 in Karnataka, 1,289 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,255 in West Bengal, 884 in Andhra Pradesh, 780 in Madhya Pradesh, 594 in Rajasthan, 447 in Telangana, 378 in Haryana, 282 in Jammu & Kashmir, 277 in Punjab, 217 in Bihar, 114 in Odisha, 70 in Assam, 67 in Jharkhand, 60 in Uttarakhand, 50 in Kerala, 34 in Puducherry, 30 in Chhattisgarh, 29 in Goa, 13 in Chandigarh, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, 10 in Tripura, four in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, and two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh.

The total of 1,287,945 cases so far includes the 30,601 patients who have died as well as 817,209 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 440,135 as of this morning, up 13,968 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 34,602 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.45%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,287,945 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 347,502, followed by 192,964 in Tamil Nadu, 127,364 in Delhi, 80,863 in Karnataka, 72,711 in Andhra Pradesh, 58,104 in Uttar Pradesh, 52,477 in Gujarat, 51,757 in West Bengal, 50,826 in Telangana, 33,220 in Rajasthan, 31,980 in Bihar, 28,975 in Haryana, 28,791 in Assam, 25,474 in Madhya Pradesh, 21,099 in Odisha, 16,429 in Jammu & Kashmir, 16,110 in Kerala, 11,739 in Punjab, 6,975 in Jharkhand, 6,254 in Chhattisgarh, 5,445 in Uttarakhand, 4,350 in Goa, 3,656 in Tripura, 2,420 in Puducherry, 2,115 in Manipur, 1,834 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,210 in Ladakh, 1,174 in Nagaland, 991 in Arunachal Pradesh, 800 in Chandigarh, 770 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 534 in Meghalaya, 460 in Sikkim, 332 in Mizoram and 240 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

