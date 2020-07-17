India reports new highs of 687 COVID-19 deaths, 34,956 cases of infection

New Delhi, July 17, 2020

India today reported new highs of 687 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 25,602, and 34,956 fresh cases of infection, sending the total number past the one million-mark to 1,003,832, as the deadly virus continued to spread across several parts of the country.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remains at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, Mexico, France and Spain.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 600 deaths, the seventh consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 14th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 35th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The previous highest number of deaths in a single day, 613, was reported on July 5. The previous high of new cases in a day -- 32,695-- was reported yesterday (July 16).

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period, the sixth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 28,000 new cases and the 15th consecutive day that it has recorded more than 20,000 new cases.

On the positive side, for the 35th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 687 new deaths reported today included 266 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 104 in Karnataka, 69 in Tamil Nadu, 58 in national capital Delhi, 40 in Andhra Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh, 23 in West Bengal, 17 in Bihar, 16 in Jammu & Kashmir, 10 each in Gujarat and Telangana, nine in Punjab, eight in Rajasthan, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four in Jharkhand, three in Haryana, two each in Assam, Kerala and Odisha, and one each in Chhattisgarh, Goa and Puducherry.

Of the total of 25,602 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 11,194, followed by 3,545 in Delhi, 2,236 in Tamil Nadu, 2,089 in Gujarat, 1,046 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,032 in Karnataka, 1,023 in West Bengal, 689 in Madhya Pradesh, 538 in Rajasthan, 492 in Andhra Pradesh, 396 in Telangana, 322 in Haryana, 230 in Punjab, 222 in Jammu & Kashmir, 197 in Bihar, 79 in Odisha, 50 in Uttarakhand, 48 in Assam, 42 in Jharkhand, 37 in Kerala, 22 in Puducherry, 21 in Chhattisgarh, 19 in Goa, 11 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, three each in Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura, two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and in Meghalya, and one in Ladakh.

The total of 1,003,832 cases so far includes the 25,602 patients who have died as well as 635,757 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 342,473 as of this morning, up 11,327 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 22,942 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.36%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,003,832 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 284,281, followed by 156,369 in Tamil Nadu, 118,645 in Delhi, 51,422 in Karnataka, 45,481 in Gujarat, 43,441 in Uttar Pradesh, 41,018 in Telangana, 38,044 in Andhra Pradesh, 36,117 in West Bengal, 27,174 in Rajasthan, 24,002 in Haryana, 21,764 in Bihar, 20,378 in Madhya Pradesh, 19,754 in Assam, 15,392 in Odisha, 12,156 in Jammu & Kashmir, 10,275 in Kerala, 9,094 in Punjab, 4,732 in Chhattisgarh, 4,624 in Jharkhand, 3,982 in Uttarakhand, 3,108 in Goa, 2,283 in Tripura, 1,764 in Manipur, 1,743 in Puducherry, 1,377 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,147 in Ladakh, 916 in Nagaland, 651 in Chandigarh, 552 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 543 in Arunachal Pradesh, 377 in Meghalaya, 272 in Mizoram, 243 in Sikkim and 180 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The Ministry said 531 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

