India reports new highs of 613 COVID-19 deaths, 24,850 cases of infection

New Delhi, July 5, 2020

India today reported 613 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 19,268, and 24,850 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 673,165, as the deadly disease continued to spread across several parts of the country.

Both the numbers are the highest in a single day in the country so far.

The country has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June. This is the 25th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths.

The previous highest number of deaths, 507, in a single day was reported on July 1.

As far as the number of cases in a day is concerned, the previous high of 22,771 was reported yesterday (July 4). This is the ninth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 18,000 new cases in a 24-hour period and the third successive day it has reported more than 20,000 cases in a day.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. However, it is only 399 behind the third-placed Russia, which has reported a total of 673,564 cases so far.

In terms of the number of deaths, India remained at the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths.

On the positive side, for the 23rd day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

The figures showed that the 613 deaths reported today incluuded 295 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 81 in Delhi, 65 in Tamil Nadu, 42 in Karnataka, 24 in Uttar Pradesh, 21 in Gujarat, 19 in West Bengal, 12 in Andhra Pradesh, nine in Bihar, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, seven in Rajasthan, five each in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab and Telangana, two each in Goa and Jharkhand and one in Himachal Pradesh.

Of the total of 19,268 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 8,671 followed by 3,004 in Delhi, 1,925 in Gujarat, 1,450 in Tamil Nadu, 773 in Uttar Pradesh, 736 in West Bengal, 598 in Madhya Pradesh, 447 in Rajasthan, 335 in Karnataka, 288 in Telangana, 260 in Haryana, 218 in Andhra Pradesh, 162 in Punjab, 127 in Jammu & Kashmir, 89 in Bihar, 42 in Uttarakhand, 34 in Odisha, 25 in Kerala, 17 in Jharkhand, 14 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 12 in Puducherry, 11 in Himachal Pradesh, six each in Chandigarh and Goa, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 673,165 cases so far includes the 19,268 patients who have died as well as 409,083 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 244,814 as of this morning, up 9,381 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 14,856 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate stood at 60.80%, according to the data.

Of the total of 673,165 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 200,064, followed by 107,001 in Tamil Nadu, 97,200 in Delhi, 35,312 in Gujarat, 26,554 in Uttar Pradesh, 21,231 in West Bengal, 22,312 in Telangana, 21,549 in Karnataka, 19,532 in Rajasthan, 17,699 in Andhra Pradesh, 16,548 in Haryana, 14,604 in Madhya Pradesh, 11,700 in Bihar, 10,668 in Assam, 8,601 in Odisha, 8,246 in Jammu & Kashmir, 6,109 in Punjab, 5,204 in Kerala, 3,161 in Chhattisgarh, 3,093 in Uttarakhand, 2,739 in Jharkhand, 1,684 in Goa, 1,546 in Tripura, 1,325 in Manipur, 1,046 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,005 in Ladakh, 802 in Puducherry, 563 in Nagaland, 460 in Chandigarh, 271 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 259 in Arunachal Pradesh, 164 in Mizoram, 119 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 103 in Sikkim and 62 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 4,629 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

In Maharashtra, the 295 deaths and 7,074 new cases reported on Saturday were the highest in a single day for any state in India.

With these, the total number of cases in the state so far has crossed the 2-lakh mark to reach 200,063 while the death toll has climbed to 8,671 -- both the highest amongst all states in the country.

The previous high of 248 deaths in a 24-hour period in the state was reported on June 23.

Of the total 295 fatalities on Saturday, Thane alone notched 179 deaths, outstripping Mumbai for the first time since the pandemic broke out. Mumbai notched 68 fatalities, pulling up the city's death toll to 4,830, whereas the number of coronavirus patients in the metropolis shot up by 1,163 cases to touch 83,237.

