India reports new highs of 465 COVID deaths, 15,968 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 24, 2020

India today reported 465 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll to 14,476, and 15,968 fresh cases of infection, raising the total to 456,183 so far, as the deadly disease continued to spread rapidly in many parts of the country.

The 465 deaths reported today is the highest in a single day so far, not taking into account the 2,003 deaths added on June 17, which was largely the result of a reconciliation of the numbers of the previous few weeks in states like Maharashtra and Delhi. However, it must be pointed out that today's number also includes reconciliated numbers from states like Maharashtra.

The previous high was 445 deaths reported on June 22.

The 15,968 fresh cases of infection reported today is also the highest for a single day in the country so far. The previous high was 15,413 reported on June 21.

India is now placed fourth in the world in terms of the total number of cases so far, after the United States, Brazil and Russia. It has climbed to the eighth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Mexico, in terms of the number of deaths, ahead of countries like Belgium, Germany, Iran and Canada.

On the positive side, for the 12th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the 465 deaths reported today included 248 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 68 in national capital Delhi, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 26 in Gujarat, 19 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, nine each in Haryana and Rajasthan, eight each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, four each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, three in Telangana, two each in Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha and Uttarakhand, and one each in Bihar, Kerala and Puducherry.

This is the 13th consecutive day that the number of new cases of infection has exceeded 10,000 in a 24-hour period.

The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. This is the 14th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 300 deaths.

Of the total of 14,476 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 6,531, followed by 2,301 in Delhi, 1,710 in Gujarat, 833 in Tamil Nadu, 588 in Uttar Pradesh, 580 in West Bengal, 525 in Madhya Pradesh, 365 in Rajasthan, 220 in Telangana, 178 in Haryana, 150 in Karnataka, 119 in Andhra Pradesh, 105 in Punjab, 87 in Jammu & Kashmir, 56 in Bihar, 30 in Uttarakhand, 22 in Kerala, 17 in Odisha, 12 in Chhattisgarh, 11 in Jharkhand, nine each in Assam and Puducherry, eight in Himachal Pradesh, six in Chandigarh, and one each in Goa, Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 456,183 cases so far includes the 14,476 patients who have died as well as 258,685 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 183,022 as of this morning, up 5,008 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 10,495 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has now gone up to 56.70%, according to the data.

Of the total of 456,183 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 139,010, followed by 66,602 in Delhi, 64,603 in Tamil Nadu, 28,371 in Gujarat, 18,893 in Uttar Pradesh, 15,627 in Rajasthan, 14,728 in West Bengal, 12,261 in Madhya Pradesh, 11,520 in Haryana, 10,002, 9,721 in Karnataka, 9,553 in Telangana, 8,153 in Bihar, 6,236 in Jammu & Kashmir, 5,831 in Assam, 5,470 in Odisha, 4,397 in Punjab, 3,451 in Kerala, 2,535 in Uttarakhand, 2,362 in Chhattisgarh, 2,185 in Jharkhand, 1,259 in Tripura, 932 in Ladakh, 921 in Manipur, 909 in Goa, 775 in Himachal Pradesh, 418 in Chandigarh, 402 in Puducherry, 330 in Nagaland, 148 in Arunachal Pradesh, 142 in Mizoram, 120 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 79 in Sikkim, 50 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and 46 in Meghalaya.

The Ministry said 8,141 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

Delhi is now placed second behind Maharashtra, both in terms of the total number of cases so far as well as the number of deaths.

