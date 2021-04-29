India reports new highs of 3,645 COVID deaths, 379,257 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, April 29, 2021

India today reported new highs of 3,645 deaths due to COVID-19 and 379,257 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the pandemic continued to spread without relent in several States.

While the Central Government, the State Governments and other agencies were taking steps to augment hospital beds and supplies of medical oxygen, ventilators and medicines, the spiralling numbers continued to overwhelm the system in many places.

Stories of distress continued to pour in from different parts of India, especially Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and some other States, where the administration was struggling to cope with the rising numbers of patients.

Social media continued to see messages from relatives and friends of patients seeking help for hospital beds, oxygen cylinders and so on.

More States, meanwhile, imposed and extended lockdown-like restrictions to try and contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Today's numbers of 3,645 deaths and 379,257 new cases of infection are the highest since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January last year.

With today's deaths, the toll so far has climbed to 204,832 while the total number of cases has crossed the 18-million mark at 18,376,524. The total had crossed 15 million on April 19, 16 million on April 23 and 17 million on April 26.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 3,000 deaths in a single day and the eighth straight day that it has reported more than 2,000 deaths.

It is the eighth day in a row that the country has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

Of the 379,257 new cases of infection, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit State in India, alone accounted for 63,309. It also accounted for 985 of the 3,645 deaths reported in the country today.

Maharashtra has also added to its total another 50 deaths that occurred in the past few days but were not accounted for so far.

This is the third time that the number of deaths in a 24-hour period in the State. It had reported 895 deaths yesterday.

The number of new cases in the last 24 hours, at 63,309 is lower than the 66,179 reported yesterday as well as the peak of 68,631 registered on April 18.

Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, saw an increase in the number of new cases to 4,926 from 3,999 yesterday. The number of deaths in Mumbai shot up to 78 from 59 yesterday.

Among the other districts, Pune reported 169 deaths, Thane 127, Nagpur 83, Aurangabad 81, Nandurbar 43 and Nashik 41.

In Delhi, the national capital, there were 25,986 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's number of 24,149. The number of deaths was 368, down from yesterday's record high of 381.

Among the other States, Karnataka reported 39,047 new cases, Kerala 35,013, Uttar Pradesh 29,751, West Bengal 17,207, Tamil Nadu 16,665, Rajasthan 16,613, Chhattisgarh 15,563 and Andhra Pradesh 14,669.

In terms of deaths, Chhattisgarh reported 279, Uttar Pradesh 265, Karnataka, 229, Gujarat 174, Jharkhand 149, Punjab 142, Rajasthan 120 and Uttarakhand 108.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose past 15 million to 15,086,878, up 269,507 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 82.09% from 82.33% yesterday.

The number of active cases rose by 106,105 in the last 24 hours to go past 3 million at 3,084,814 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 149.242 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.147million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.229 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.521 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (574,326), Brazil (398,185) and Mexico (215,918).

NNN