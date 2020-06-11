India reports new highs of 357 COVID-19 deaths, 9,996 cases

New Delhi, June 11, 2020

India today reported 357 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,996 new cases of infection -- both new highs for a single day in the country.

With these, the death toll has climbed past the 8,000-mark to 8,102 while the total number of cases so far has surged to 286,579.

On the positive side, for the second day running, the number of patients who have recovered is more than the number of active coronavirus cases.

The country is now placed fifth in the world, after the United States, Brazil, Russia and the United Kingdom, as far as the total number of cases is concerned, ahead of countries like Spain, Italy, Peru, France and Germany.

In terms of the number of deaths, India is now placed in the 12th spot after the US, the UK, Brazil, Italy, France, Spain, Mexico, Belgium, Germany, Iran, and Canada.

Figures released by the MoHFW this morning said that the 357 new deaths included 149 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 79 in national capital Delhi, 34 in Gujarat, 20 in Uttar Pradesh, 19 in Tamil Nadu, 17 in West Bengal, 8 in Telangana, 7 each in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh, 4 in Rajasthan, 3 each in Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, 2 each in Kerala and Uttarakhand, and 1 each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Himachal Pradesh.

This is the eighth consecutive day that India has recorded in excess of 9,000 new cases of infection. The country has also reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of this month. The previous highest number of deaths in a single day -- 294 -- was reported on June 6.

In Maharashtra, the 149 new deaths on Wednesday took the toll to 3,438 while the total number of cases increased by 3,254 to 94,041. Both the numbers of deaths and new cases were the highest in a single day so far.

Of the 149 deaths, 97 were reported in Mumbai alone, taking the toll in the country's financial capital to 1,857 and the total number of cases there 52,667 with 1,567 new cases.

Maharashtra has been recording 100-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients daily for the past 10 days, with the previous single-day highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

Of the total of 8,102 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 3,438, followed by 1,347 in Gujarat, 984 in Delhi, 432 in West Bengal, 427 in Madhya Pradesh, 326 in Tamil Nadu, 321 in Uttar Pradesh, 259 in Rajasthan, 156 in Telangana, 78 in Andhra Pradesh, 69 in Karnataka, 55 in Punjab, 52 in Haryana, 51 in Jammu & Kashmir, 33 in Bihar, 18 in Kerala, 15 in in Uttarakhand, nine in Odisha, eight in Jharkhand, six each in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, five in Chandigarh, four in Assam, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Tripura.

The total of 286,579 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 141,028 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 137,448 as of this morning, up 3,816 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 5,882 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 49.21%, according to the data.

Of the total of 286,579 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 94,041, followed by 36,841 in Tamil Nadu, 32,810 in Delhi, 21,521 in Gujarat, 11,610 in Uttar Pradesh, 11,600 in Rajasthan, 10,049 in Madhya Pradesh, 9,328 in West Bengal, 6,041 in Karnataka, 5,710 in Bihar, 5,579 in Haryana, 5,269 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,507 in Jammu & Kashmir, 4,111 in Telangana, 3,250 in Odisha, 3,092 in Assam, 2,805 in Punjab, 2,161 in Kerala, 1,562 in Uttarakhand, 1,489 in Jharkhand, 1,262 in Chhattisgarh, 895 in Tripura, 451 in Himachal Pradesh, 387 in Goa, 327 in Chandigarh, 311 in Manipur, 128 in Nagaland, 127 in Puducherry, 115 in Ladakh, 93 in Mizoram, 57 in Arunachal Pradesh, 44 in Meghalaya, 34 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 26 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, 13 in Sikkim and 2 in Daman & Diu.

The Ministry said 8,931 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

