India reports new highs of 294 COVID-19 deaths, 9,887 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 6, 2020

India today reported 294 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 6,642, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection in the country surged by 9,887 in the past 24 hours to 236,657 so far.

Both the numbers of deaths and cases of infection are new highs for a single day in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the new deaths included 139 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day spike for any state in India so far.

It was followed by 58 deaths in Delhi, 35 in Gujarat, 12 each in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, 11 in West Bengal, eight in Telangana, seven in Madhya Pradesh, five in Rajasthan, two in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Odisha, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 9,000 new cases of infection.

In Maharashtra, the 139 deaths have taken the toll in the state to 2,849 while the total number of coronavirus patients has increased by 2,436 to touch 80,229.

Of Friday's fatalities in the state, 54 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- taking the toll in the city to 1,519, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the metropolis has gone up by 1,149 cases to touch 46,080.

Of the total of 6,642 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2849, followed by 1,190 in Gujarat, 708 in Delhi, 384 in Madhya Pradesh, 366 in West Bengal, 257 in Uttar Pradesh, 232 in Tamil Nadu, 218 in Rajasthan, 113 in Telangana, 73 in Andhra Pradesh, 57 in Karnataka, 48 in Punjab, 36 in Jammu & Kashmir, 29 in Bihar, 24 in Haryana, 14 in Kerala, 11 in in Uttarakhand, eight in Odisha, seven in Jharkhand, five each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, four in Assam, two in Chhattisgarh, and one each in Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The total of 236,657 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 114,073 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 115,942 as of this morning, up 4,982 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 4,611 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.20%, according to the data.

Of the total of 236,657 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 80,229, followed by 28,694 in Tamil Nadu, 26,334 in Delhi, 19,094 in Gujarat, 10,084 in Rajasthan, 9,733 in Uttar Pradesh, 8,996 in Madhya Pradesh, 7,303 in West Bengal, 4,835 in Karnataka, 4,596 in Bihar, 4,303 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,597 in Haryana, 3,324 in Jammu & Kashmir, 3,290 in Telangana, 2,608 in Odisha, 2,461 in Punjab, 2,153 in Assam, 1,699 in Kerala, 1,215 in Uttarakhand, 881 in Jharkhand, 879 in Chhattisgarh, 692 in Tripura, 393 in Himachal Pradesh, 304 in Chandigarh, 196 in Goa, 132 in Manipur, 99 in Puducherry, 97 in Ladakh, 94 in Nagaland, 45 in Arunachal Pradesh, 33 each in Andaman & Nicobar and Meghalaya, 22 in Mizoram, 14 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and three in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 8,192 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

