India reports new highs of 2,812 COVID-19 deaths, 352,991 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 26, 2021

India today reported new highs of 2,812 deaths due to COVID-19 and 352,991 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the Centre and the States continued to struggle with acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen, ventilators and some drugs amidst the spiralling numbers of patients.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection reported today are the highest since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India in late January last year.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 2,000 deaths in a single day. It is the fifth day in a row that it has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

The country had registered 2,767 deaths and 349,691 cases of infection yesterday.

This is the 13th consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the 12th consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

Of the 352,991 new cases of infection recorded in India today, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- accounted for 66,191, lower than 67,160 yesterday and the peak of 68,631 reported on April 18.

Maharashtra also accounted for 832 of the 2,812 deaths reported in India today -- the highest far in a single day in the State.

There was some improvement in the situation in Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, where 5,498 cases and 64 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, Nagpur and Pune led with 69 deaths each, followed by 62 in Solapur, 59 in Nanded, 57 in Nashik, 45 each in Thane, Aurangabad, and Yavatmal, 44 in Ahmednagar and 34 in Raigad.

In Delhi, the national capital, 22,933 cases of infection and 350 deaths were registered in the last 24 hours, lower than the 24,103 cases and 357 deaths reported yesterday.

Among the other States, Uttar Pradesh logged 35,311 cases, Karnataka 34,804, Kerala 28,469, West Bengal 15,889, Rajasthan 15,809, Tamil Nadu 15,659, Gujarat 14,296 and Madhya Pradesh 13,601.

As far as deaths are concerned, Uttar Pradesh logged 206 in the last 24 hours, Chhattisgarh 199, Gujarat 157, Karnataka 143, Jharkhand 103, Madhya Pradesh 92, Tamil Nadu 82 and Punjab 76.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 195,123 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has crossed 17 million to reach 17,313,163. The total had crossed 16 million on April 23.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 14,304,382 as of this morning, up 219,272 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 82.62% from 83.04% yesterday.

The number of active cases has gone up by 130,907 in the last 24 hours to 2,813,658 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been steadily rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 147.194 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 3.109 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (32.077 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.340 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (572,200), Brazil (390,797) and Mexico (214,947).

