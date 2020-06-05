India reports new highs of 273 COVID-19 deaths, 9,857 cases of infection

New Delhi, June 5, 2020

India today reported 273 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 6,348, even as the total number of confirmed cases of infection in the country surged by 9,851 in the past 24 hours to 226,770 so far.

Both the numbers of deaths and cases of infection were new highs for a single day in the country.

Figures released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning said that the new deaths included 123 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest single-day spoke for any state in India so far.

It was followed by 44 deaths in Delhi, 33 in Gujarat, 16 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, four each in Bihar, Karnataka and Rajasthan, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, two in Uttarakhand and one each in Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir and Jharkhand.

This is the sixth consecutive day that the country has recorded in excess of 8,000 new cases of infection.

In Maharashtra, the 123 new deaths on Thursday took the toll in the stae to 2,710 while the total number of confirmed cases of infection rose to 77,793 with 2,933 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

This is the fifth time in nine days that the state has recorded more than a hundred new cases in a single day. The previous days were 122 deaths yesterday, 103 deaths on June 2, 116 on May 29 and 105 on May 27.

Out of Thursday's fatalities, 48 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- taking the toll in the city to 1,465 while the number of COVID-19 positive patients went up by 1,439 to touch 44,931.

Of the total of 6,348 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 2,710, followed by 1,155 in Gujarat, 650 in Delhi, 377 in Madhya Pradesh, 355 in West Bengal, 245 in Uttar Pradesh, 220 in Tamil Nadu, 213 in Rajasthan, 105 in Telangana, 71 in Andhra Pradesh, 57 in Karnataka, 47 in Punjab, 35 in Jammu & Kashmir, 29 in Bihar, 24 in Haryana, 14 in Kerala, 10 in in Uttarakhand, seven in Odisha, six in Jharkhand, five each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, four in Assam, two in Chhattisgarh, and one each in Ladakh and Meghalaya.

The total of 226,770 cases so far includes those who have died as well as 109,462 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 110,960 as of this morning, up 4,223 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has gone up by 5,335 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate is now 48.27%, according to the data.

Of the total of 226,770 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 77,793, followed by 27,256 in Tamil Nadu, 25,004 in Delhi, 18,584 in Gujarat, 9,862 in Rajasthan, 9,237 in Uttar Pradesh, 8,762 in Madhya Pradesh, 6,876 in West Bengal, 4,493 in Bihar, 4,320 in Karnataka, 4,223 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,281 in Haryana, 3,147 in Telangana, 3,142 in Jammu & Kashmir, 2,478 in Odisha, 2,415 in Punjab, 1,988 in Assam, 1,588 in Kerala, 1,153 in Uttarakhand, 793 in Jharkhand, 756 in Chhattisgarh, 644 in Tripura, 383 in Himachal Pradesh, 301 in Chandigarh, 166 in Goa, 124 in Manipur, 90 in Ladakh, 82 in Puducherry, 80 in Nagaland, 42 in Arunachal Pradesh, 33 each in Andaman & Nicobar and Meghalaya, 17 in Mizoram, 12 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and two in Sikkim.

The Ministry said 7,610 cases were being re-assigned to various states.

An official press release said yesterday that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has ramped up the testing capacity in the country for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 498 and private labs has been increased to 212.

As 1,39,485 samples were tested in the previous 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 42,42,718, it added.

