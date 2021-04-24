India reports new highs of 2,624 COVID-19 deaths, 346,786 fresh cases of infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 24, 2021

India today reported new highs of 2,624 deaths due to COVID-19 and 346,786 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spiralling numbers of patients and acute shortages of hospital beds, medical oxygen and some drugs added up to an unprecedented health crisis in several States of the country.

In Delhi, Prime Minister held high-level meetings, including one with Chief Ministers of the worst-hit States as well as with producers of oxygen, to discuss ways of handling the crisis and containing the spead of the deadly virus.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection reported today are the highest since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India in late January last year.

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 2,000 deaths in a single day. It is the third day in a row that it has registered more than 3 lakh new cases of infection.

The country had recorded 2,263 deaths and 332,730 cases of infection yesterday.

This is the 11th consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the tenth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

Of the 346,786 new cases of infection registered in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- by far the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 66,836, lower than the 67,013 recorded yesterday and also below the record high of 68,631 registered on April 18.

Maharashtra also accounted for 773 of the 2,624 deaths recorded in India in the last 24 hours -- the highest in the State so far. The previous high was 568, recorded on each of the last two days.

In Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, the number of new cases fell slightly to 7,199. The city also registered 72 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Among the other districts in Maharashtra, there were 70 deaths in Yavatmal, 58 in Nagpur, 57 in Solapur, 56 in Thane, 52 in Nanded, 41 in Nashik, 37 in Satara, 36 in Raigad, 31 in Ahmednagar, and 30 each in Pune and Latur.

In Delhi, the national capital, a new high of 348 deaths and as many as 24,331 fresh cases of infection were logged in the last 24 hours.

Among the other States, Chhattisgarh reported 17,397 new cases and 219 deaths in the last 24 hours; Uttar Pradesh 37,238 cases and 199 deaths; Karnataka 26,962 cases and 190 deaths; Gujarat 13,804 cases and 142 deaths; Tamil Nadu 13,776 cases and 78 deaths; Madhya Pradesh 13,590 cases and 74 deaths; Rajasthan 15,398 cases and 64 deaths; Jharkhand 5,741 cases and 63 deaths; Haryana 11,854 cases and 60 deaths; West Bengal 12,876 cases and 59 deaths; Uttarakhand 4,339 cases and 49 deaths; and Andhra Pradesh 11,778 cases and 38 deaths.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 189,544 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has risen to 16,610,481.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 13,867,997 as of this morning, up 219,838 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 83.48% from 83.91% yesterday.

The number of active cases has gone up by 124,324 in the last 24 hours to 2,552,940 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 145.293 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 3.083 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.991 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.237 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (571,197), Brazil (386,416) and Mexico (214,504).

