India reports new high of 857 COVID deaths, 52,509 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 5, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 857 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll past the 39,000-mark to 39,795, and 52,509 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours, raising the total so far beyond the 1.9 million-mark to 1,908,254, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 853 -- was reported on August 2, while the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period so far was reported on August 1 at 57,118.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.77 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.8 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot, after the US (156,782), Brazil (95,819), Mexico (48,869) and the United Kingdom (46,295), and ahead of Italy (35,171).

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 deaths in a single day, the eighth consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 15th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 25th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 54th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the 13th consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 21st consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark last week and stood at 1,282,215 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 586,244.

In fact, the number of active cases has come down by 54 since yesterday.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 857 new deaths included 300 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 110 in Karnataka, 108 in Tamil Nadu, 67 in Andhra Pradesh, 54 in West Bengal, 39 in Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Gujarat, 20 in Punjab, 17 each in Bihar and Rajasthan, 13 in Telangana, 12 each in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, ten in Jammu & Kashmir, nine in Odisha, eight each in Chhattisgarh and Haryana, six in Assam, five in Uttarakhand, four in Goa, three each in Jharkhand and Kerala, two each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Tripura.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 39,795 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 16,142, followed by 4,349 in Tamil Nadu, 4,033 in national capital Delhi, 2,704 in Karnataka, 2,533 in Gujarat, 1,817 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,785 in West Bengal, 1,604 in Andhra Pradesh, 912 in Madhya Pradesh, 732 in Rajasthan, 576 in Telangana, 462 in Punjab, 448 in Haryana, 417 in Jammu & Kashmir, 347 in Bihar, 216 in Odisha, 128 in Jharkhand, 115 in Assam, 95 in Uttarakhand, 87 in Kerala, 69 in Chhattisgarh, 60 in Goa, 58 in Puducherry, 30 in Tripura, 20 in Chandigarh, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, 12 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, seven each in Ladakh and Manipur, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.