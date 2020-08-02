India reports new high of 853 COVID deaths, 54,735 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 2, 2020

India today reported a new high of 853 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll past the 37,000-mark to 37,364, and 54,735 fresh cases of infection, sending the total number of cases zooming beyond 1.7 million to 1,750,723 so far, official sources said.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a single day -- 779 -- was reported on July 31. The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period so far was reported yesterday at 57,118.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.620 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.707 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the fifth spot, after the US (154,361), Brazil (93,563), Mexico (47,472) and the United Kingdom (46,278), and ahead of Italy (35,146).

This is the first time that the country has reported more than 800 deaths in a single day. It is the fifth consecutive that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 12th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths, the 22nd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 29th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 51st consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is also the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 50,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the tenth consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 18th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered crossed the 1 million-mark last week and stood at 1,145,629 this morning, much more than the number of active cases, which stood at 567,730.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 853 new deaths included 322 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 99 in Tamil Nadu, 98 in Karnataka, 58 in Andhra Pradesh, 48 in West Bengal, 47 in Uttar Pradesh, 26 in Delhi, 23 in Gujarat, 19 in Punjab, 16 in Rajasthan, 13 in Bihar, 11 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, ten in Odisha, nine in Madhya Pradesh, eight in Kerala, seven each in Haryana and Jharkhand, three each in Assam, Chandigarh, Goa and Uttarakhand, two each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry and Tripura, and one in Manipur.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 37,364 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 15,316, followed by 4,034 in Tamil Nadu, 3,989 in national capital Delhi, 2,464 in Gujarat, 2,412 in Karnataka, 1,677 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,629 in West Bengal, 1,407 in Andhra Pradesh, 876 in Madhya Pradesh, 690 in Rajasthan, 530 in Telangana, 428 in Haryana, 405 in Punjab, 388 in Jammu & Kashmir, 309 in Bihar, 187 in Odisha, 113 in Jharkhand, 101 in Assam, 83 in Uttarakhand, 81 in Kerala, 55 in Chhattisgarh, 51 in Puducherry, 48 in Goa, 23 in Tripura, 18 in Chandigarh, 14 in Himachal Pradesh, seven each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Ladakh, six in Manipur, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.