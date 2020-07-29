India reports new high of 768 COVID deaths, 48,513 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, July 29, 2020

India today reported a new high of 768 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 34,193, and 48,513 new cases of infection, sending the total zooming past the 1.5 million-mark to 1,531,669 so far, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a singe day -- 757 -- was reported on July 25. The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period so far -- 49,931 -- was reported on July 27.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil. In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the sixth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Mexico and Italy.

This is the eighth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 600 deaths, the 18th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 25th consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 47th consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the seventh consecutive day that the country has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the 14th consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 47th day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 768 new deaths included 282 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 102 in Karnataka, 88 in Tamil Nadu, 58 in Andhra Pradesh, 41 in Uttar Pradesh, 38 in West Bengal, 28 in Delhi, 24 in Gujarat, 18 in Punjab, 16 in BIhar, 13 in Rajasthan, 12 in Jammu & Kashmir, 10 in Madhya Pradesh, nine in Haryana seven in Odisha, four each in Kerala, Puducherry, Tripura and Uttarakhand, and two each in Assam, Chhattisgarh and Ladakh.

No new deaths were reported in Andaman & NIcobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim. Updated figures were awaited from Telangana, the bulletin said.

Of the total of 34,193 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 14,165, followed by 3,881 in national capital Delhi, 3,659 in Tamil Nadu, 2,372 in Gujarat, 2,055 in Karnataka, 1,497 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,449 in West Bengal, 1,148 in Andhra Pradesh, 830 in Madhya Pradesh, 644 in Rajasthan, 480 in Telangana, 406 in Haryana, 336 in Punjab, 333 in Jammu & Kashmir, 269 in Bihar, 154 in Odisha, 89 in Jharkhand, 88 in Assam, 70 in Uttarakhand, 67 in Kerala, 47 in Puducherry, 46 in Chhattisgarh, 36 in Goa, 21 in Tripura, 14 each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, six in Ladakh, five each in Meghalaya and Nagaland, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim.