India reports new high of 757 COVID deaths, 48,916 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, July 25, 2020

India today reported a new high of 757 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the country to 31,358, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

As many as 48,916 fresh cases of infection were reported during the past 24 hours, sending the total number of COVID-positive cases in the country zooming past the 1.3 million-mark to 1,336,861.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths in a day -- 740 -- was reported yesterday (July 24). The highest number of cases in a 24-hour period -- 49,310 -- was also reported yesterday.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States and Brazil, ahead of Russia which is now in fourth place.

In terms of the number of deaths, India has moved up to the sixth spot, after the US, Brazil, the UK, Mexico and Italy and ahead of France and Spain.

This is the second consecutive day that the country has reported more than 700 deaths, the 14th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths, the 201st consecutive day that it has reported more than 400 deaths and the 43rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 300 deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the third consecutive day that the country has reported more than 45,000 new cases and the tenth consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 new cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

On the positive side, for the 43rd day running, the number of patients who have recovered from the infection is more than the number of active coronavirus cases in the country.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 757 new deaths reported today include 278 in Maharashtra, 108 in Karnataka, 88 in Tamil Nadu, 59 in Uttar Pradesh, 49 in Andhra Pradesh, 35 in West Bengal, 32 in Delhi, 26 in Gujarat, 14 in Jammu & Kashmir, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, eight each in Rajasthan and Telangana, six each in Assam, Chhattisgarh and Odisha, five in Punjab, four each in Haryana and Kerala, three each in Bihar and Jharkhand, and one each in Meghalaya, Nagaland, Puducherry and Tripura.

Of the 48,916 new cases reported today, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 9615, followed by Andhra Pradesh-8147, Tamil Nadu-6785, Karnataka-5007, UttarPradesh-2667, WestBengal-2216, Bihar-1946, Telangana-1640, Odisha-1594, Assam-1130, Gujarat-1068, Delhi-1025, Rajasthan-958, Kerala-885, Haryana-780, Madhya Pradesh-736, Jharkhand-518, Punjab-477, Chhattisgarh-477, Jammu and Kashmir-353, Goa-190, Himachal Pradesh-120, Tripura-103, Puducherry-95, Nagaland-65, Arunachal Pradesh-65, Meghalaya-54, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu-45, Ladakh-36, Manipur-31, Chandigarh-23, Andaman-19, Sikkim-17, Mizoram-29

Of the total of 31,358 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 13,132, followed by 3,777 in national capital Delhi, 3,320 in Tamil Nadu, 2,278 in Gujarat, 1,724 in Karnataka, 1,348 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,290 in West Bengal, 933 in Andhra Pradesh, 791 in Madhya Pradesh, 602 in Rajasthan, 455 in Telangana, 382 in Haryana, 296 in Jammu & Kashmir, 282 in Punjab, 220 in Bihar, 120 in Odisha, 76 in Assam, 70 in Jharkhand, 60 in Uttarakhand, 54 in Kerala, 36 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Puducherry, 29 in Goa, 13 in Chandigarh, 11 each in Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, five in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two each in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Ladakh, and the first death in Nagaland.

The total of 1,336,861 cases so far includes the 31,358 patients who have died as well as 849,432 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 456,071 as of this morning, up 15,936 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 32,223 in the past 24 hours and the recovery rate has gone up to 63.53%, according to the data.

Of the total of 1,336,861 cases so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 357,117, followed by 199,749 in Tamil Nadu, 128,389 in Delhi, 85,870 in Karnataka, 80,858 in Andhra Pradesh, 60,771 in Uttar Pradesh, 53,973 in West Bengal, 53,545 in Gujarat, 52,466 in Telangana, 34,178 in Rajasthan, 33,926 in Bihar, 29,921 in Assam, 29,755 in Haryana, 26,210 in Madhya Pradesh, 22,693 in Odisha, 16,995 in Kerala, 16,782 in Jammu & Kashmir, 12,216 in Punjab, 7,493 in Jharkhand, 6,731 in Chhattisgarh, 5,445 in Uttarakhand, 4,540 in Goa, 3,759 in Tripura, 2,515 in Puducherry, 2,146 in Manipur, 1,954 in Himachal Pradesh, 1,246 in Ladakh, 1,239 in Nagaland, 1,056 in Arunachal Pradesh, 823 in Chandigarh, 815 in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, 588 in Meghalaya, 477 in Sikkim, 361 in Mizoram and 259 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

