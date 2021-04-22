India reports new high of 2,104 COVID deaths in 24 hours; fresh cases cross 3 lakh for first time

New Delhi, April 22, 2021

India today recorded new highs of 2,104 deaths due to COVID-19 and 314,835 fresh cases of infection with the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread and claim lives in several States even as the Centre and State governments unveiled more measures to deal with the unprecedented health crisis.

Apart from dealing with the spiralling numbers of fresh cases of infection, the administration and hospitals in many parts of the country are struggling to cope with shortages of beds, medical oxygen and anti-viral drugs.

Both the numbers of deaths and new cases of infection reported today are the highest since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in India in late January last year.

While the country had recorded more than 2,000 deaths in a single day for the first time yesterday, at 2023, this is the first time that the number of fresh cases of infection has crossed the 3-lakh mark. The country had registerd 295,041 cases of infection yesterday.

This is the ninth consecutive day that the country has registered more than 1,000 deaths. This is also the eighth consecutive day that the country has recorded more than 200,000 new cases in a single day.

With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and some other States reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases in recent days, the country has logged more than a lakh new cases of infection in 24 hours for 16 consecutive days now and more than 150,000 cases for 11 days in a row.

Of the 314,835 new cases of infection recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- by far the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 67,468, slightly lower than the record high of 68,631 registered on April 18.

The State also accounted for 568 of the 2,104 deaths recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

In Mumbai, the State capital and the financial hub of the country, as many as 7,654 new cases of infection and 62 deaths were recorded in this period.

There were also in 51 deaths in Raigad district, 41 in Nagpur, 37 in Thane and 35 in Pune.

National capital Delhi recorded 24,638 new cases and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than the 28,395 cases and 277 deaths registered yesterday.

Among the other States, Uttar Pradesh reported 33,214 new cases and 187 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours; Chhattisgarh 14,519 cases and 183 deaths; Gujarat 12,553 cases and 125 deaths; Karnataka 23,558 cases and 116 deaths; Punjab 4,970 cases and 69 deaths; Jharkhand 5,041 cases and 62 deaths; West Bengal 10,784 cases and 58 deaths; Tamil Nadu 11,681 cases and 53 deaths; Haryana 9,623 cases and 45 deaths; Andhra Pradesh 9,716 cases and 38 deaths; Kerala 22,414 cases and 22 deaths.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 184,657 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has surged to 15,930,965.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 13,454,880 as of this morning, up 178,841 from yesterday. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 84.45% from 85.01% yesterday.

The number of active cases has gone up by a whopping 133,890 in the last 24 hours to 2,291,428 -- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 143.863 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 3.058 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India ranks second in the world in terms of the total number of infections so far, behind the United States (31.862 million) and ahead of Brazil (14.122 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (569,401), Brazil (381,475) and Mexico (213,597).

