India reports new high of 1,290 COVID deaths as total cases of infection cross 5-million mark

New Delhi, September 16, 2020

India today reported a new high of 1,290 deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 90,123 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has crossed the 82,000-mark to touch 82,066 while the total number of persons infected by the virus so far has crossed the 5-million mark to reach 5,020,359 as of this morning.

The previous high in terms of the number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,209 -- was recorded on September 11. The country had reported 1,054 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period in the country -- 97,570 -- was reported on September 12. The country had registered 83,809 new cases yesterday.

This is the third time in six days that the country has reported more than 1,200 COVID deaths in a 24-hour period. It has reported more than 1,100 deaths on eight of the last nine days, and a thousand-plus deaths for 15 consecutive days now.

India has also been reporting more new cases of infection than any other country for the past several days.

It has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for eight of the last 11 days and more than 80,000 cases for 13 of the last 14 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 20 of the last 21 days, more than 60,000 cases on 35 of the last 36 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 48th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered rose to 3,942,360 as of this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 29.479 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll stood at 933,542 this morning.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 6.604 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.382 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (195,765) and Brazil (133,119).