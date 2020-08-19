India reports new high of 1,092 COVID-19 deaths, 64,531 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 19, 2020

India today recorded a new high of 1,092 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 64,531 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread in different states across the country even as the number of cured patients crossed the two-million mark.

With these, the death toll has climbed to 52,998 while the total number of cases of infection has zoomed past the 2.75 million mark to 2,767,273 so far.

The previous high as far as the number of deaths in a single day is concerned -- 1,007 -- was reported twice in recent days, on August 10 and August 14. The country had reported 876 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was recorded on August 13. The country had reported 55,079 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 22.059 million cases of COVID-19 and 779,557 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.482million cases so far) and Brazil (3.407 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (171,808), Brazil (109,888) and Mexico (57,774).

India has now reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last ten days and more than 900 deaths on six of the last seven days.

This is the 15th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 21st consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 27th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 37th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on six of the last eight days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 20th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,037,870 this morning.