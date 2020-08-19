India reports new high of 1,092 COVID-19 deaths, 64,531 fresh cases of infection

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
New Delhi, August 19, 2020
India today recorded a new high of 1,092 deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 64,531 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread in different states across the country even as the number of cured patients crossed the two-million mark.
With these, the death toll has climbed to 52,998 while the total number of cases of infection has zoomed past the 2.75 million mark to 2,767,273 so far.
The previous high as far as the number of deaths in a single day is concerned -- 1,007 -- was reported twice in recent days, on August 10 and August 14. The country had reported 876 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was recorded on August 13. The country had reported 55,079 new cases yesterday.
The world has reported a total of more than 22.059 million cases of COVID-19 and 779,557 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.482million cases so far) and Brazil (3.407 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (171,808), Brazil (109,888) and Mexico (57,774).
India has now reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last ten days and more than 900 deaths on six of the last seven days.
This is the 15th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 21st consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 27th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 37th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on six of the last eight days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 20th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,037,870 this morning.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 1092 new deaths included 422 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra -- the highest in a single day for that state and among all states in India.
This was followed by 139 deaths in Karnataka, 121 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 70 in Uttar Pradesh, 55 in West Bengal, 35 in Punjab, 20 in Gujarat, 13 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh, 12 each in Delhi and Jharkhand, 11 in Rajasthan, nine each in Odisha and Puducherry, eight each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, seven in Haryana, six each in Assam, Kerala and Uttarakhand, five in Goa, three each in Ladakh and Tripura, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur and Sikkim.
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 52,889 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 20,687 followed by 6,007 in Tamil Nadu, 4,226 in national capital Delhi, 4,226 in Karnataka, 2,820 each in Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, 2,585 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,528 in West Bengal, 1,141 in Madhya Pradesh, 898 each in Punjab and Rajasthan, 719 in Telangana, 561 in Jammu and Kashmir, 557 in Haryana, 476 in Bihar, 362 in Odisha, 262 in Jharkhand, 203 in Assam, 175 in Kerala, 164 in Uttarakhand, 158 in Chhattisgarh, 123 in Puducherry, 116 in Goa, 65 in Tripura, 30 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Chandigarh, 19 in Himachal Pradesh, 18 in Manipur, 17 in Ladakh, eight in Nagaland, six in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 2,767,273 cases so far includes the 52,889 patients who have died as well as 2,037,870 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 676,514 as of this morning, up 3,348 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 60,091 -- the highest in a 24-hour period, and the recovery rate has gone up to 73.64%, according to the data.
NNN