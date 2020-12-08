India reports another dip in daily COVID numbers with 385 deaths, 26,567 new cases

New Delhi, December 8, 2020

India today recorded another sharp fall in the daily coronavirus (COVID-19) numbers, with 385 deaths and 26,567 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours.

These numbers, as well as the total number of active cases of the virus, were the lowest in more than four months.

With the latest numbers, the death toll has gone up to 140,958 while the total number of cases of infection in the country so far, since the first case was reported in late January, has climbed to 9,703,770.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period, at 385, was the lowest in more than four months.

The number of new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, at 26,567, was the lowest since July 10, when 26,506 fresh cases of infection had been reported.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period stayed below the 400-mark for the second consecutive day today.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 50,000 for the 29th consecutive day today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has increased to 9,178,946 as of this morning, up 39,045 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 94.59%.

The number of active cases decreased by 12,863 in the past 24 hours to 383,866, the lowest in more than four months.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 391 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 32,981 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 67.564 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,544,148 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 14.949 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 6.623 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (283,703) and Brazil (177,317).

NNN