India reports 996 more COVID deaths, 65,002 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 15, 2020

India today reported 996 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 49,036, and 65,002 fresh cases of infection, taking the total past the 2.5 million-mark to 2,526,192, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,007 -- was reported twice in the past few days -- yesterday (August 14) and on August 10.

The highest number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was recorded on August 13. The country had reported 64,553 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 21.159 million cases of COVID-19 so far and 763,683 deaths.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.313 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.226 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (168,446), Brazil (105,490) and Mexico (55,908) and ahead of the United Kingdom (46,791).

The country has reported more than 900 deaths six times in the last ten days.

It is also the 11th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 18th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 24th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 34th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period on seven of the last eight days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 17th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 1,808,936 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 996 new deaths included 364 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 117 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 104 in Karnataka, 97 in Andhra Pradesh, 60 in West Bengal, 55 in Uttar Pradesh, 25 in Punjab, 16 in Madhya Pradesh, 16 each in Bihar and Chhattisgarh, 15 each in Gujarat and Jharkhand, 13 in Rajasthan, 11 each in Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, ten each in Kerala, Odisha and Telangana, seven in Haryana, six in Assam, four each in Puducherry, Tripura and Uttarakhand, two in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.

No new deaths were reported today from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 49,036 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 19,427, followed by 5,514 in Tamil Nadu, 4,178 in national capital Delhi, 3,717 in Karnataka, 2,746 in Gujarat, 2,475 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,335 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,319 in West Bengal, 1,081 in Madhya Pradesh, 846 in Rajasthan, 731 in Punjab, 684 in Telangana, 520 in Jammu & Kashmir, 518 in Haryana, 442 in Bihar, 324 in Odisha, 224 in Jharkhand, 175 in Assam, 147 in Uttarakhand, 139 in Kerala, 130 in Chhattisgarh, 106 in Puducherry, 93 in Goa, 50 in Tripura, 28 in Chandigarh, 24 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 19 in Himachal Pradesh, 13 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, eight in Nagaland, six in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.