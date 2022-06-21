India reports 9,923 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 17 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 21, 2022

India today reported 9,923 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- lower than yesterday's number -- and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 17 deaths include six in Delhi, five in Kerala, two in Maharashtra, and one each in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Of the 9,923 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, Kerala accounted for 2,786, followed by 2,354 cases in Maharashtra, 1,060 in Delhi, 686 in Tamil Nadu, 684 in Haryana, 530 in Karnataka and 466 in Uttar Pradesh.

The country had yesterday logged 12,781 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and 18 deaths.

The number of new cases in a 24-hour period has fallen below the 10,000-mark today after staying above that level for five consecutive days. Before that, it had remained below 10,000 continuously since February 27 this year.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,890 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,319,396 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,715,193 today, up 7,293 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.61%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 28th consecutive day today, by 2,613 to 79,313.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 196.32 crore today, including 13 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.55% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.67% today.

A total of 85.85 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.88 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

