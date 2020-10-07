India reports 986 more COVID-19 deaths, 72,049 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, October 7, 2020

India today reported 986 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 72,049 fresh cases of infection -- significantly higher than yesterday -- as the deadly disease continued to cause concern in many parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 104,555 while the total number of cases of infection has risen to 6,757,131 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,744,693 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 11,140 since yesterday to 907,883.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 884 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 61,267 new cases yesterday.

This is the third consecutive day and the fifth time in nine days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the fourth consecutive day and the sixth time in nine days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 27 days. It has registered more than 1,100 deaths on 18 of the last 30 days and a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 37 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 32 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 35 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 37 of the last 42 days, more than 60,000 cases on 56 of the last 57 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 69th consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 35.731 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,048,714 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.499 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 4.969 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (210,874) and Brazil (147,494).