India reports 983 more COVID-19 deaths, 68,898 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 21, 2020

India today reported 983 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 68,898 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has jumped to 54,849 while the total number of cases of infection has zoomed past the 2.9-million mark to 2,905,823 so far.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19 and the highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,652 -- yesterday (August 20). The country had recorded 977 deaths yesterday (August 20).

The world has reported a total of more than 22.609 million cases of COVID-19 and 792,708 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.573 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.501 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (174,248), Brazil (112,304) and Mexico (59,106).

India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 12 days and more than 900 deaths on eight of the last nine days.

This is the 17th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 23rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 29th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 39th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on eight of the last ten days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 22nd consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and, after crossing the 2-million milestone earlier this week, stood at 2,158,946 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 983 new deaths included 326 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 116 in Tamil Nadu, 102 in Karnataka, 95 each in Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, 53 in West Bengal, 36 in Uttar Pradesh, 22 in Delhi, 16 in Gujarat, 12 in Madhya Pradesh, 11 each in Haryana and Rajasthan, nine each in Jharkhand, Kerala and Uttarakhand, eight each in Assam, Odisha, Puducherry and Telangana, seven in Chhattisgarh, six in Jammu & Kashmir, five in Bihar, four each in Himachal Pradesh and Tripura, two in Goa, and one in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Ladakh, Manipur Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.