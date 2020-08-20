India reports 977 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 69,652 cases of infection

New Delhi, August 20, 2020

India today reported 977 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and the highest single-day spike of 69,652 new cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll has jumped to 53,866 while the total number of cases of infection has zoomed past the 2.8-million mark to 2,836,925 so far.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- yesterday, while the previous high in terms of new cases of infections in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was recorded on August 13. The country had reported 64,531 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 22.328 million cases of COVID-19 and 786,303 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.529 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.456 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (173,145), Brazil (111,100) and Mexico (58,481).

India has now reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 11 days and more than 900 deaths on seven of the last eight days.

This is the 16th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 22nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 28th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 38th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on seven of the last nine days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 21st consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and, after crossing the 2-million milestone yesterday, stood at 2,096,664 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 977 new deaths included 346 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 126 in Karnataka, 116 in Tamil Nadu, 86 in Andhra Pradesh, 53 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 23 in Punjab, 18 in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Gujarat, 15 in Jharkhand, 14 in Uttarakhand, 12 in Rajasthan, 11 each in Bihar and Jammu & Kashmir, ten each in Assam, Haryana, Odisha and Telangana, nine in Delhi, eight in Goa, seven in Kerala, six in Puducherry, three in Chhattisgarh, and one each in Chandigarh, Ladakh and Sikkim.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura.