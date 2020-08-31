India reports 971 more COVID-19 deaths, 78,512 new cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, August 31, 2020
India today reported 971 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 78,512 new cases of infection in a surge over the last week as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in various parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 64.469 and the total number of persons infected with the virus has gone up to 3,621,245.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 948 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 78,761 -- was reported yesterday (August 30).
For the last few days, India has been reporting the most number of cases among all countries in the world.
The country has reported more than 900 deaths on 16 of the last 19 days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths on seven of the last 22 days.
This is the 27th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 33rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 39th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 49th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for five consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 18 of the last 20 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 32nd consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,774,801 this morning.
The world has reported a total of more than 25.143 million cases of COVID-19 and 846,395 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.995 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.862 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (183,057), Brazil (120,828) and Mexico (63,819).
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 971 new deaths included 296 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 106 in Karnataka, 94 in Tamil Nadu, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 67 in Uttar Pradesh, 56 in Punjab, 50 in West Bengal, 29 in Madhya Pradesh, 22 in Delhi, 17 each in Bihar and Gujarat, 13 each in Jharkhand and Rajasthan 12 each in Haryana and Odisha, 10 in Puducherry, nine each in Jammu & Kashmir and Telangana, seven each in Assam, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Uttarakhand, five each in Goa and Tripura, two each in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Himachal Pradesh.
No new deaths were reported today from Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 64,469 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 24,399, followed by 7,231 in Tamil Nadu, 5,589 in Karnataka, 4,426 in national capital Delhi, 3,884 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,423 in Uttar Pradesh, 3,176 in West Bengal, 3,006 in Gujarat, 1,404 in Punjab, 1,374 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,043 in Rajasthan, 827 in Telangana, 694 in Jammu and Kashmir, 682 in Haryana, 578 in Bihar, 482 in Odisha, 410 in Jharkhand, 296 in Assam, 287 in Kerala, 269 in Chhattisgarh, 257 in Uttarakhand, 221 in Puducherry, 183 in Goa, 103 in Tripura, 52 in Chandigarh, 45 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 35 in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Ladakh, 28 in Manipur, ten in Meghalaya, nine in Nagaland, seven in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,621,245 cases so far includes the 64,469 patients who have died as well as the 2,774,801 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 781,975 as of this morning, up 16,673 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 60,868 since yesterday and the recovery rate stood at 76.62%, according to the data.
