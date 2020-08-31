India reports 971 more COVID-19 deaths, 78,512 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 31, 2020

India today reported 971 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 78,512 new cases of infection in a surge over the last week as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in various parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has risen to 64.469 and the total number of persons infected with the virus has gone up to 3,621,245.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 948 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 78,761 -- was reported yesterday (August 30).

For the last few days, India has been reporting the most number of cases among all countries in the world.

The country has reported more than 900 deaths on 16 of the last 19 days. It has reported a thousand-plus deaths on seven of the last 22 days.

This is the 27th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 33rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 39th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 49th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 75,000 new cases of infection for five consecutive days now, more than 60,000 cases on 18 of the last 20 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 32nd consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,774,801 this morning.

The world has reported a total of more than 25.143 million cases of COVID-19 and 846,395 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.995 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.862 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (183,057), Brazil (120,828) and Mexico (63,819).