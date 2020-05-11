India reports 97 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,213 new cases of infection

New Delhi, May 11, 2020

India today reported 97 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 2,206 and 4,213 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours -- the sharpest spike in a single day -- to take the total so far to 67,152.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 53 of the 97 new deaths -- the highest in a single day so far in Maharashtra or in any other state. The total number of cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 22,000-mark.

It was followed by 21 new deaths in Gujarat, 14 in West Bengal, three in Tamil Nadu, and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Of the total 2,206 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 832, followed by 493 in Gujarat, 215 in Madhya Pradesh, 185 in West Bengal, 107 in Rajasthan, 74 in Uttar Pradesh, 73 in Delhi, 47 in Tamil Nadu, 45 in Andhra Pradesh, 31 each in Karnataka and Punjab, 30 in Telangana, 10 in Haryana, nine in Jammu & Kashmir, six in Bihar, four in Kerala, three each in Jharkhand and Odisha, two each in Assam, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, and one each in Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 67,152 cases includes those who have died as well as 20,917 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 44,029 as of this morning, up 2,557 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 31.14%.

Of the total of 67,152 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 22,171, followed by 8,194 in Gujarat, 7,204 in Tamil Nadu, 6,923 in Delhi, 3,814 in Rajasthan, 3,614 in Madhya Pradesh, 3,467 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,980 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,939 in West Benngal, 1,823 in Punjab, 1,196 in Telangana, 861 in Jammu and Kashmir, 848 in Karnataka, 703 in Haryana, 696 in Bihar, 512 in Kerala, 377 in Odisha, 169 in Chandigarh, 157 in Jharkhand, 150 in Tripura, 68 in Uttarakhand, 63 in Assam, 59 in Chhattisgarh, 55 in Himachal Pradesh, 42 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 13 in Meghalaya, nine in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

