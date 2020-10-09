India reports 964 more COVID-19 deaths, 70,496 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 9, 2020

India today registered 964 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 70,496 new cases of infection as the spread of the deadly virus continued to cause concern in several parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 106,490 and the total number of cases of infection has risen to 6,906,151 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,906,069 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 8,833 since yesterday to 893,592.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 971 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 78,524 new cases yesterday.

This is the fifth consecutive day and the seventh time in 11 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the sixth consecutive day and the eighth time in 11 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 29 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 39 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 34 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 37 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 44 days, more than 60,000 cases on 58 of the last 59 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 71st consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 36.444 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,050,929 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.605 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.028 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (212,739) and Brazil (148,957).