India reports 95 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases goes up to 59,662

New Delhi, May 9, 2020

India today reported 95 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,981, and 3,320 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 59,662.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 37 of the 95 new deaths, followed by 24 in Gujarat, nine in West Bengal, seven in Madhya Pradesh, four each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, two in Delhi and one each in Haryana and Punjab.

Of the total 1,981 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 731, followed by 449 in Gujarat, 200 in Madhya Pradesh, 160 in West Bengal, 101 in Rajasthan, 68 in Delhi, 66 in Uttar Pradesh, 41 in Andhra Pradesh, 40 in Tamil Nadu, 30 in Karnataka, 29 each in Punjab and Telangana, nine in Jammu & Kashmir, eight in Haryana, five in Bihar, four in Kerala, three in Jharkhand, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 59,662 cases includes those who have died as well as 17,847 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 39,834 as of this morning, up 1,918 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 29.91%.

Of the total of 59,662 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 19,063, followed by 7,402 in Gujarat, 6,318 in Delhi, 6,009 in Tamil Nadu, 3,579 in Rajasthan, 3,341in Madhya Pradesh, 3,214 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,887 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,731 in Punjab, 1,678 in West Bengal, 1,133 in Telangana, 823 in Jammu and Kashmir, 753 in Karnataka, 647 in Haryana, 571 in Bihar, 503 in Kerala, 271 in Odisha, 132 in Jharkhand, 150 in Chandigarh, 118 in Tripura, 63 in Uttarakhand, 59 each in Assam and Chhattisgarh, 50 in Himachal Pradesh, 42 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 12 in Meghalaya, nine in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry said yesterday that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had initiated a multi-centre clinical trial called PLACID trial, “Phase-II Open-Label, Randomised Controlled Trial, to assess the safety and efficacy of Convalescent Plasma to Limit COVID-19 associated Complications in Moderate disease”. The study has received approval from the COVID-19 National Ethics Committee (CONEC) on April 29. ICMR has shortlisted 21 institutes for PLACID trial. These include 5 hospitals in Maharashtra; 4 in Gujarat; 2 each in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh; and 1 each in Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana and Chandigarh.

According to the Ministry, 216 districts in the country have not reported any COVID-19 cases so far. As many as 42 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 28 days, while 29 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 21 days. A total of 36 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 14 days, and 46 districts have seen no fresh cases in the last 7 days.

It said that, on an average, 3.12% of the COVID patients are on oxygen support, 4.7% of patients are in ICU, and 1.1% patients are on ventilator support.

NNN