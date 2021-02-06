India reports 95 COVID-19 deaths, 11,713 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 6, 2021

India today reported less than a hundred deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for the second time in five days, at 95, and 11,713 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the virus continued to decelerate across the country.

The country had reported 94 deaths in a single day on February 2, the lowest since May 4 last year.

With the latest numbers put out by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 154,918 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,814,304.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 23 consecutive days now.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 26th consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 twice in the last 12 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,510,796 as of this morning, up 14,488 from yesterday, taking the recovery rate to 97.19%.

The number of active cases went down by 2,870 to below 150,000 at 148,590.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 120 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 12,408 new cases of infection yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 105.387 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,299,083 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 26.808 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.447 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (459,403), Brazil (230,034) and Mexico (164,290).

