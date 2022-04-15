India reports 949 new cases of COVID-19 infection, six deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, April 15, 2022

India on Friday reported 949 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic continued to decelerate across the country.

The country had on Thursday logged 1,007 cases of COVID-19 infection and one death.

The number of new cases dipped below 1,000 today again after remaining above that mark for two days.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 521,743 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,039,972 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,507,038 today, up 810 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.76%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country, however, rose for the second consecutive day today, going up by 133 to 11,191.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 186.30 crore today, including 6.66 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 0.26% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.25%.

A total of 83.11 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.67 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

