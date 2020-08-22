India reports 945 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 69,878 cases of infection

New Delhi, August 22, 2020

India today recorded 945 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and a new high of 69,878 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

With these, the death toll in the country has climbed to 55,794 while the total number of cases of infection has surged to 2,975,701 so far.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. The previous in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,652 -- was reported on August 20.

The country had recorded 983 deaths and 68,898 new cases yesterday (August 21).

The world has reported a total of more than 22.869 million cases of COVID-19 and 797,901 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.621 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.532 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (175,350), Brazil (113,358) and Mexico (59,610).

India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 13 days and more than 900 deaths on nine of the last ten days.

This is the 18th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 24th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 30th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 40th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on nine of the last 11 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 23rd consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and, after crossing the 2-million milestone earlier this week, stood at 2,222,577 this morning.