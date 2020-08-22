India reports 945 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 69,878 cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, August 22, 2020
India today recorded 945 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and a new high of 69,878 fresh cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
With these, the death toll in the country has climbed to 55,794 while the total number of cases of infection has surged to 2,975,701 so far.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. The previous in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,652 -- was reported on August 20.
The country had recorded 983 deaths and 68,898 new cases yesterday (August 21).
The world has reported a total of more than 22.869 million cases of COVID-19 and 797,901 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.621 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.532 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (175,350), Brazil (113,358) and Mexico (59,610).
India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 13 days and more than 900 deaths on nine of the last ten days.
This is the 18th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 24th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 30th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 40th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on nine of the last 11 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 23rd consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and, after crossing the 2-million milestone earlier this week, stood at 2,222,577 this morning.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 945 new deaths included 339 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 101 in Tamil Nadu, 93 in Karnataka, 91 in Andhra Pradesh, 64 in Uttar Pradesh, 55 in West Bengal, 15 in Jammu & Kashmir, 14 each in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, 13 in Delhi, 12 each in Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Rajasthan, 11 in Jharkhand, ten in Odisha, nine in Goa, seven each in Haryana and Telangana, six each in Assam, Bihar and Puducherry, five in Uttarakhand, two each in Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh and Manipur, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Ladakh and Tripura
No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 55,794 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 21,698, followed by 6,340 in Tamil Nadu, 4,522 in Karnataka, 4,270 in national capital Delhi, 3,092 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,867 in Gujarat, 2,797 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,689 in West Bengal, 1,185 in Madhya Pradesh, 991 in Punjab, 933 in Rajasthan, 744 in Telangana, 593 in Jammu and Kashmir, 585 in Haryana, 498 in Bihar, 390 in Odisha, 297 in Jharkhand, 227 in Assam, 203 in Kerala, 192 in Uttarakhand, 180 in Chhattisgarh, 143 in Puducherry, 135 in Goa, 70 in Tripura, 33 in Chandigarh, 32 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 25 in Himachal Pradesh, 20 in Manipur, 19 in Ladakh, eight in Nagaland, six in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 2,975,701 cases so far includes the 55,794 patients who have died as well as 2,222,577 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 697,330 as of this morning, up 5,302 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 63,631 since yesterday -- the highest in a single day -- and the recovery rate has gone up to 74.69%, according to the data.
Of the 2,975,701 cases so far in India, Maharashtra accounted for the highest with 657,450, up 14,161 from yesterday. This is the second consecutive day that the state has reported in excess of 14,000 fresh cases.
It was followed by Tamil Nadu - 367,430 (5,995), Andhra Pradesh - 334,940 (9,544), Karnataka - 264,546 (7,571), Uttar Pradesh - 177,239 (4,905), Delhi - 158,604 (1,250), West Bengal - 132,364 (3,245), Bihar - 117,413 (2,472), Telangana - 101,865 (2,474), Assam - 87,908 (1,856), Gujarat - 84,311 (1,204), Odisha - 72,718 (2,698), Rajasthan - 67,954 (1,335), Kerala - 54,182 (1,983), Haryana - 52,129 (1,203), Madhya Pradesh - 50,640 (1,147), Punjab - 39,327 (1,503), Jammu & Kashmir - 31,371 (654), Jharkhand - 28,196 (1,443), Chhattisgarh - 19,510 (1,009), Uttarakhand - 14,083 (447), Goa - 13,484 (385), Puducherry - 9,594 (302), Tripura - 8,371 (280), Manipur - 5,049 (124), Himachal Pradesh - 4,728 (190), Nagaland - 3,619 (36), Arunachal Pradesh - 3,126 (60), Andaman & Nicobar Islands - 2,747 (67), Chandigarh - 2,631 (116), Ladakh - 2,133 (56), Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu - 2,082 (52), Meghalaya - 1,718 (57), Sikkim - 1,336 (46), and Mizoram - 903 (8).
