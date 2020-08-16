India reports 944 more COVID-19 deaths, 63,490 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 16, 2020

India today reported 944 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 49,980, and 63,490 fresh cases of infection, taking the total to 2,589,682, as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,007 -- was reported twice in the past few days -- on August 10 and August 14. The country had reported 996 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was recorded on August 13. The country had reported 65,002 new cases yesterday.

The world has reported a total of more than 21.38 million cases of COVID-19 so far and 769,757 deaths.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.359 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.317 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (169,467), Brazil (107,232) and Mexico (56,543) and ahead of the United Kingdom (46,791).

The country has reported more than 900 deaths seven times in the last 11 days.

It is also the 12th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 19th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 25th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 35th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period on eight of the last nine days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 17th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 1,862,258 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 944 new deaths included 322 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 127 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 114 in Karnataka, 87 in Andhra Pradesh, 58 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 40 in Punjab, 19 in Gujarat, 16 in Rajasthan, 13 in Madhya Pradesh, ten each in Delhi and Haryana, nine each in Odisha and Telangana, eight in BIhar, seven each in Assam, Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala, five each in Goa, Tripura, four each in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, and one in Ladakh.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry and Sikkim.