India reports 9,436 new cases of COVID-19 infection, adds 157 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, August 28, 2022

India on Sunday reported 9,436 new cases of COVID-19 infection and added 157 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours.

The 157 deaths added today included as many as 127 backlog cases -- 100 in Goa and 27 in Kerala.

The country had on Saturday logged 9,520 cases of COVID-19 infection and 41 deaths.

The number of new cases of infection remained below the 10,000-mark for the second consecutive day today after remaining above that level for three days.

Not counting the 127 backlog cases, the 30 deaths registered in the last 24 hours included six in Maharashtra, five in Delhi, four in Chhattisgarh, three in West Bengal, two each in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, and one each in Goa, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Sikkim.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 527,754 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 44,408,132 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 43,793,787 today, up 9,999 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.62%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 infection went down by 720 to 86,591 today.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 211.66 crore today, including 26.53 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate stood at 2.93% and the Weekly Positivity Rate at 2.70% today.

A total of 88.50 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 3.22 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

