India reports 942 more COVID deaths, new high of 66,999 fresh cases of infection

New Delhi, August 13, 2020

India today reported 942 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 47,033, and a new high of 66,999 fresh cases of infection, raising the total so far to 2,396,637 as the deadly virus continued to spread in different states across the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,007 -- was reported on August 10, while the previous high in terms of the number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 64,399 -- was reported on August 9.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.197 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.164 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India today moved up to the fourth spot, after the US (166,026), Brazil (104,201) and Mexico (54,666) and ahead of the United Kingdom (46,791).

This is the ninth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 16th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 22nd consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 32nd consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period on five of the last six days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 15th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 1,695,982 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 942 new deaths included 344 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 119 in Tamil Nadu, 112 in Karnataka, 93 in Andhra Pradesh, 54 each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, 39 in Punjab, 18 in Gujarat, 15 in Madhya Pradesh, 14 in Delhi, 11 each in Rajasthan and Telangana, nine in Odisha, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, six each in Assam and Kerala, five each in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Puducherry, four in Uttarakhand, three each in Bihar, Goa and Haryana, and one in Tripura.

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Of the total of 47,033 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 18,650, followed by 5,278 in Tamil Nadu, 4,153 in national capital Delhi, 3,510 in Karnataka, 2,713 in Gujarat, 2,296 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,230 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,203 in West Bengal, 1,048 in Madhya Pradesh, 822 in Rajasthan, 675 in Punjab, 665 in Telangana, 503 in Haryana, 498 in Jammu & Kashmir, 416 in Bihar, 305 in Odisha, 197 in Jharkhand, 161 in Assam, 140 in Uttarakhand, 126 in Kerala, 109 in Chhattisgarh, 96 in Puducherry, 89 in Goa, 44 in Tripura, 26 in Chandigarh, 21 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 18 in Himachal Pradesh, 12 in Manipur, nine in Ladakh, eight in Nagland, six in Meghalaya, three in Arunachal Pradesh, two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and one in Sikkim.