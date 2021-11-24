India reports 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 infection, adds 437 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 24, 2021

India today reported 9,283 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 437 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 437 deaths recorded today included 313 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled.

The country had yesterday posted 7,579 new cases of COVID-19 infection -- the lowest in 543 days -- and 236 deaths, including 105 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala.

With the latest numbers, Kerala has revised its COVID-19 death toll upwards by 8,994 in the last 31 days as a result of the ongoing audit.

Not counting the 313 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 124 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 466,584 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,535,763 today.

Of the 124 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Kerala accounted for 57, followed by 13 in Tamil Nadu and 10 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 17 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,957,698, up 10,949 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.32%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 2,103 to 111,481 today, the lowest in 537 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 118.44 crore, including 76.58 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.93% today, below 2% for the 61st day and below 1% for the tenth consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.80% today, below 2% for 51 consecutive days and below 1% for two days in a row.

