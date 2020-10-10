India reports 926 more COVID-19 deaths, 73,272 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 10, 2020

India today reported 926 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 73,272 new cases of infection as the spread of the deadly virus continued to cause concern in several parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 107,416 and the total number of cases of infection has risen to 6,979,423 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 5,988,822 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 10,407 since yesterday to 883,185.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 964 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 70,496 new cases yesterday.

This is the sixth consecutive day and the eighth time in 12 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the seventh consecutive day and the ninth time in 12 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 30 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 40 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 35 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 38 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 45 days, more than 60,000 cases on 59 of the last 60 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 72nd consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 36.802 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,067,101 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.663 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.055 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (213,739) and Brazil (149,639).