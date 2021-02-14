India reports 92 COVID-19 deaths, 12,194 new cases of infection

New Delhi, February 14, 2021

India today reported 92 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 12,194 new cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the disease continued to decelerate in most parts of the country.

With the latest numbers put out by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll so far has risen to 155,642 while the total number of cases of infection in the country, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has increased to 10,904,940.

The number of deaths in a 24-hour period has remained below 200 for 25 consecutive days now. It has fallen below 100 eight times in the past 13 days.

The number of new cases of infection in a day remained below 20,000 for the 33rd consecutive day today. It has fallen below 10,000 four times in the last 20 days.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 10,611,731 as of this morning, up 11,106 from yesterday, making for a recovery rate of 97.31%.

The number of active cases went up by 996 to 137,567 in the last 24 hours.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year. India had reported 103 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 12,143 new cases of infection yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of healthcare and frontline workers who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, since the campaign began on January 16, surpassed the eight million-mark yesterday and stood at 8,052,454 as of yesterday evening.

This number includes 5,935,275 healthcare workers and 2,117,179 frontline workers. As many as 261,309 people received the vaccination yesterday. A total of 84,807 people were vaccinated yesterday.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccination also started yesterday for those who have completed 28 days after receiving the first dose. As many as 7,668 healthcare workers received the second dose of vaccine yesterday. The second dose has to be taken in a window of four to six weeks after the first dose.

The world has reported a total of more than 108.521million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed to 2,393,703 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 27.574 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 9.809 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (484,200), Brazil (238,532) and Mexico (173,771).

