India reports 918 more COVID-19 deaths, 74,383 new cases of infection

New Delhi, October 11, 2020

India today reported 918 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and 74,383 new cases of infection as the spread of the deadly virus continued to cause concern in several parts of the country.

With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 108,334 and the total number of cases of infection has crossed the 7-million mark to reach 7,053,806 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.

Also, the number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 has crossed the 6-million mark and stood at 6,077,976 as of this morning.

The number of active cases has gone down further by 15,689 since yesterday to 867,496.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 926 deaths yesterday.

The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 73,272 new cases yesterday.

This is the seventh consecutive day and the ninth time in 13 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the eighth consecutive day and the tenth time in 13 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 31 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths for 31 of the last 41 days.

India, which has been recording more fresh cases of infection than any other country for the past several days, has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 36 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 39 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 46 days, more than 60,000 cases on 60 of the last 61 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 73rd consecutive day today.

The world has reported a total of more than 37.102 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,071,308 this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.717 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.055 million cases).

In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (214,367) and Brazil (149,639).

Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 918 new deaths reported in India today included 308 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, and 102 in Karnataka.

They were followed by 67 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 62 in West Bengal, 60 in Uttar Pradesh, 48 in Delhi, 39 in Chhattisgarh, 35 in Andhra Pradesh, 25 each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab, 23 in Kerala, 18 in Uttarakhand, 15 each in Odisha and Rajasthan, ten each in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, nine in Assam, eight in Goa, seven in Jammu & Kashmir, five in Telangana, three each in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkand, two each in Chandigarh, Manipur, Sikkim and Tripura, and one each in Ladakh, Meghalaya and Puducherry,

No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, and Nagaland.

Of the total of 108,334 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 40,040, followed by 10,187 in Tamil Nadu, 9,891 in Karnataka, 6,353 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,194 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,740 in national capital Delhi, 5,563 in West Bengal, 3,798 in Punjab, 3,557 in Gujarat, 2,599 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,636 in Rajasthan, 1,572 in Haryana, 1,313 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,235 in Chhattisgarh, 1,222 in Telangana, 1,006 in Odisha, 978 in Kerala, 944 in Bihar, 811 in Assam 784 in Jharkhand, 734 in Uttarakhand, 559 in Puducherry, 499 in Goa, 315 in Tripura, 248 in Himachal Pradesh, 190 in Chandigarh, 88 in Manipur, 64 in Ladakh, 62 in Meghalaya, 55 each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sikkim, 23 in Arunachal Pradesh, 17 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.

The total of 7,053,806 cases in India so far include the 108,334 patients who have died as well as the 6,077,976 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 867,496 as of this morning, down 15,689 from yesterday.

The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 89,154 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 86.16%, according to the data.

