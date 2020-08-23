India reports 912 more COVID-19 deaths, 69,239 cases of infection

- Home
New Delhi, August 23, 2020
India today recorded 69,239 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), sending the total zooming past the three-million mark to 3,044,940, and 912 more deaths, taking the death toll to 56,706 as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.
The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 945 deaths yesterday (August 22).
The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported yesterday (August 22).
The world has reported a total of more than 23 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 800,000 deaths so far.
India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.667 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.582 million).
In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (176,353), Brazil (114,250) and Mexico (60,254).
India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 14 days and more than 900 deaths on ten of the last 11 days.
This is the 19th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 25th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 31st consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 41st consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.
The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on ten of the last 12 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 24th consecutive day today.
On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,280,566 this morning.
Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 912 new deaths included 297 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, followed by 97 in Andhra Pradesh, 93 in Karnataka, 80 in Tamil Nadu, 70 in Uttar Pradesh, 48 in West Bengal, 45 in Punjab, 21 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Kerala, 14 each in Delhi and Gujarat, 12 in Haryana, 11 each in Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Telangana, nine each in Chhattisgarh and Odisha, eight in Puducherry, seven in Assam, five each in Bihar and Goa, four in Himachal Pradesh, three in Uttarakhand, two each in Ladakh, Manipur and Tripura, and one each in Meghalaya and Nagaland.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu and Sikkim.
Of the total of 56,706 deaths in India so far, Maharashtra accounts for the highest at 21,995, followed by 6,420 in Tamil Nadu, 4,615 in Karnataka, 4,284 in national capital Delhi, 3,189 in Andhra Pradesh, 2,881 in Gujarat, 2,867 in Uttar Pradesh, 2,737 in West Bengal, 1,206 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,036 in Punjab, 944 in Rajasthan, 755 in Telangana, 608 in Jammu and Kashmir, 597 in Haryana, 503 in Bihar, 399 in Odisha, 308 in Jharkhand, 234 in Assam, 218 in Kerala, 195 in Uttarakhand, 189 in Chhattisgarh, 151 in Puducherry, 140 in Goa, 72 in Tripura, 33 in Chandigarh, 32 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 29 in Himachal Pradesh, 22 in Manipur, 21 in Ladakh, nine in Nagaland, seven in Meghalaya, five in Arunachal Pradesh, three in Sikkim and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 3,044,940 cases so far includes the 56,706 patients who have died as well as 2,280,566 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country has gone past the 700,000-mark and stood at 707,668 as of this morning, up 10,338 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 56,706 since yesterday and the recovery rate has gone up to 74.89%, according to the data.
