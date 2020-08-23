India reports 912 more COVID-19 deaths, 69,239 cases of infection

New Delhi, August 23, 2020

India today recorded 69,239 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), sending the total zooming past the three-million mark to 3,044,940, and 912 more deaths, taking the death toll to 56,706 as the deadly virus continued to spread and claim lives in different parts of the country.

The country had recorded the highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,092 -- on August 19. It reported 945 deaths yesterday (August 22).

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 69,878 -- was reported yesterday (August 22).

The world has reported a total of more than 23 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 800,000 deaths so far.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.667 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.582 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (176,353), Brazil (114,250) and Mexico (60,254).

India has reported a thousand-plus deaths on three days in the last 14 days and more than 900 deaths on ten of the last 11 days.

This is the 19th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 25th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 31st consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 41st consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 60,000 new cases of infection on ten of the last 12 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 24th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 2,280,566 this morning.