India reports 9,119 fresh ases of COVID-19 infection, adds 396 more deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, November 25, 2021

India today reported 9,119 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 396 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, slightly lower than yesterday's numbers.

The 396 deaths recorded today included 273 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled.

India had yesterday reported 9,283 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection and added 437 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, including 313 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled.

Not counting the 273 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 123 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 466,980 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,544,882 today.

Of the 123 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 41, following by Kerala with 35, Kerala accounted for 35, 14 in Tamil Nadu and 12 in West Bengal.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 21 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 33,967,962, up 10,264 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.32%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country decreased by 1,541 to 109,940 today, the lowest in 539 days.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 119.38 crore, including 90.27 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.90% today, below 2% for the 62nd day and below 1% for the 11th consecutive day day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.79% today, below 2% for 52 consecutive days and below 1% for three days in a row.

