India reports 911 COVID-19 deaths, 43,393 new cases of infection

New Delhi, July 9, 2021

India today reported 911 deaths due to COVID-19 and 43,393 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the spread of the coronavirus pandemic seemed to be on the downtrend in most parts of the country though a surge in Kerala and some other places caused some concern.

The country had logged 817 deaths and 45,892 new cases of infection yesterday.

The number of deaths remained below 1,000 for the eighth consecutive day today. The country had reported more than 4,000 deaths a day on 13 days in May at the peak of the second wave of the pandemic.

The number of new cases has stayed below the 50,000-mark for 12 days now and below 100,000 for the 32nd consecutive day today.

The highest number of new cases in a 24-hour period -- 414,188 -- was reported on May 7.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll so far has climbed to 405,939 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 30,752,950 today.

Kerala has been reporting high numbers for the past several days, with 13,772 new cases and 142 deaths posted in the last 24 hours.

Of the 911 deaths registered in the last 24 hours in India, Maharashtra, by far the worst-hit state, accounted for 439, folowed by the 142 deaths in Kerala, 62 in Karnataka, 57 each in Odisha and Tamil Nadu, 27 in Andhra Pradesh, 21 in Assam, 17 in West Bengal, 16 in Punjab, 12 in Manipur, and 10 each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The other states reported less than 10 deaths each in the last 24 hours. There were three COVID-19 deaths in national capital Delhi during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 29,888,284 today, up 44,459 from yesterday. The recovery rate is 97.18%.

This is the 57th consecutive day that the number of recoveries has exceeded the number of new cases.

The number of active cases fell by 1,977 to 458,727 today.

The number of active cases had touched 3,745,237 on May 10, the highest since the pandemic began in India. The active caseload had been continuously rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months. However, since May 11, there had been a steady downtrend.

The Health Ministry said a total of 36.89 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered so far in the country.

The Weekly Positivity Rate is currently at 2.36% while the Daily Positivity rate stood at 2.42% today. It has remained less than 3% for 18 consecutive days now.

