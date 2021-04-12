India reports 904 COVID-19 deaths, new high of 168,912 cases of infection in 24 hours

New Delhi, April 12, 2021

India today reported 904 COVID-19 deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and as many as 168,879 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours as the country once again moved into the second spot in the world, after the United States, in terms of the total number of infectees so far.

The United States continues to be the worst-hit nation in the world with more than 31.197 million cases of infection so far. India is second with 13,527,717 while Brazil, which had replaced India in the second spot for some weeks, now ranks third with 13.482 million cases till date.

At 168,912, the number of new cases in India is the highest in a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in late January last year. The previous high was 152,879 registered yesterday.

With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and some other States reporting a sudden surge in the number of cases in recent days, the country logged more than a lakh new cases of infection in 24 hours for the seventh time in eight days today.

At 904, the number of deaths in the last 24 hours is higher than yesterday's figure of 839. It is the highest since October 18, 2020 when 1,033 deaths were registered.

The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16 last year.

Of the 168,912 new cases registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra -- the worst-hit State -- alone accounted for 63,294, a new high and a significant increase over yesterday's figure of 55,411.

Uttar Pradesh reported 15,276 cases and Delhi 10,774 in the last 24 hours.

These three States, along with Chhattisgarh (10,521), Karnataka (10,258), Kerala (6,986), Tamil Nadu (6,618), Madhya Pradesh (5,939), Gujarat (5,469) and Rajasthan (5,105) together account for 83% of the new cases in the country.

Maharashtra also accounted for 349 of the 904 deaths recorded today, higher than the 309 logged yesterday. It was followed by Chhattisgarh with 122, Uttar Pradesh with 67, Punjab with 59 and Gujarat with 54. Among the other States, Delhi reported 48, Karnataka 40, Madhya Pradesh 24, Tamil Nadu 22 and Jharkhand 21.

With the latest numbers put out this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the death toll in the country so far has risen to 170,179 while the total number of cases of infection, since the first case was registered in late January last year, has climbed to 13,527,717.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 rose to 12,156,529 as of this morning, up 75,086 from yesterday. The recovery rate has dropped to 89.86% from 90.44% yesterday.

The number of active cases shot up by a whopping 92,922 in the last 24 hours to 1,201,009 --- the highest since the pandemic began in India.

The active caseload has been rising after February 12 this year, when it had touched its lowest mark of 135,926 in recent months.

The world has reported a total of 135.356 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has climbed past 2.927 million as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.

In terms of the number of deaths, the country now ranks fourth after the US (562,066), Brazil (353,137) and Mexico (209,338).

NNN