India reports 8,954 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 267 deaths

New Delhi, December 1, 2021

India today reported 8,954 new cases of COVID-19 infection and added 267 more deaths to its tally in the last 24 hours, higher than yesterday's numbers.

The 267 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours included 158 previously unreported fatalities in Kerala, where the data of the past many months is being reconciled and updated.

The country had yesterday posted 6,990 new cases -- the lowest in 551 days -- and 190 deaths

Not counting the 158 previously unreported deaths in Kerala, India today registered 109 deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health of Family Welfare (MoHFW) this morning, the death toll in the country so far has climbed to 469,247 today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 34,596,776 today.

Of the 109 COVID-19 deaths registered in India in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra accounted for 35, Kerala 19 and West Bengal 13.

All other states reported less than ten deaths each, with as many as 20 States and Union Territories, including national capital Delhi, posting zero deaths during this period.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country rose to 34,028,506, up 10,207 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.35%, the highest since March 2020.

The number of active cases in the country went down by 1,520 to below a lakh for the first time in 547 days, at 99,023.

The Ministry said that the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 124.10 crore, including 80.98 lakh doses administered during the last 24 hours.

The Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 0.84% today, below 2% for the 68th day and below 1% for the 17th consecutive day, while the Daily Positivity Rate was 0.81% today, below 2% for 58 consecutive days and below 1% for the second consecutive day.

