India reports 895 more COVID deaths, 63,371 new cases of infection

- Home
- National
- Business
- International
- Sports
- People
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- More
- All Stories
Death toll rises to 112,161; total cases climb past 7.37 million; recoveries jump to 6.453 million; active cases fall to 804,528
New Delhi, October 16, 2020
India today reported 895 more deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and 63,371 new cases of infection as the virus continued to spread in several parts of the country, though at a slower pace.
With these, the death toll so far due to the disease has increased to 112,161 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 7,370,468 since the first case was reported in the country in late January this year.
The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 continued to increase and stood at 6,453,779 as of this morning.
The number of active cases has gone down further by 7,862 since yesterday to 804,528.
The highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day in the country -- 1,290 -- was reported on September 16. India had reported 680 deaths yesterday.
The highest number of fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 97,894 -- was reported on September 17. The country had recorded 67,708 new cases yesterday.
This is the 12th consecutive day and the 14th time in 18 days that the country has reported less than 1,000 deaths in a single day. It is also the 13th consecutive day and the 15th time in 18 days that it has recorded less than 80,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.
The country has reported more than 1,200 deaths in a 24-hour period four times in the past 36 days. It has registered a thousand-plus deaths on 31 of the last 46 days.
India has reported more than 90,000 new cases in a 24-hour period for 12 of the last 41 days and more than 80,000 cases for 27 of the last 53 days. It has reported more than 75,000 cases on 38 of the last 51 days, more than 60,000 cases on 64 of the last 66 days and more than 50,000 new cases for the 78th consecutive day today.
Tuesday (October 13) was the first time in more than two months that the number of new cases in a single day had fallen below 60,000.
The world has reported a total of more than 38.851 million cases of COVID-19 so far while the global death toll has increased to 1,097,278 as of this morning, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University in the United States, which is tracking the pandemic.
India is placed second in the world in terms of the total number of cases of infection so far, behind the United States (more than 7.979 million cases) and ahead of Brazil (more than 5.169 million cases).
In terms of the number of deaths, the country ranks third after the US (217,683) and Brazil (152,460).
Figures released this morning by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare showed that the 895 new deaths reported in India today included 337 in Maharashtra, the worst-hit state.
It was followed by 85 deaths in Karnataka, 62 in West Bengal, 49 in Tamil Nadu, 46 in Chattisgarh, 38 in Andhra Pradesh, 36 in Uttar Pradesh, 29 in Punjab, 27 in Odisha, 26 in Delhi, 24 in Madhya Pradesh, 23 in Kerala, 18 in Uttarakhand, 14 in Rajasthan, 11 in Gujarat, nine each in Assam, Haryana and Jharkhand, seven in Telangana, six each in Goa and Jammu & Kashmir, five each in Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, four in Tripura, three in Meghalaya, two each in Chandigarh and Puducherry, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Manipur.
No new deaths were reported today from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Nagaland and Sikkim.
Of the total of 112,161 deaths so far in India, Maharashtra accounts for the highest number at 41,196, followed by 10,472 in Tamil Nadu, 10,283 in Karnataka, 6,543 in Uttar Pradesh, 6,357 in Andhra Pradesh, 5,924 in national capital Delhi, 5,870 in West Bengal, 3,954 in Punjab, 3,606 in Gujarat, 2,710 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,708 in Rajasthan, 1,623 in Haryana, 1,385 in Chhattisgarh, 1,358 in Jammu & Kashmir, 1,256 in Telangana, 1,089 each in Kerala and Odisha, 972 in Bihar, 843 in Assam 820 in Jharkhand, 814 in Uttarakhand, 570 in Puducherry, 525 in Goa, 323 in Tripura, 260 in Himachal Pradesh, 201 in Chandigarh, 104 in Manipur, 73 in Meghalaya, 65 in Ladakh, 59 in Sikkim, 55 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 30 in Arunachal Pradesh, 22 in Nagaland, and two in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.
Mizoram has not reported any COVID deaths so far while Lakshadweep Islands have not reported any cases of infection until now.
The total of 7,370,468 cases in India so far include the 112,161 patients who have died as well as the 6,453,779 patients who have recovered, which means that the number of active cases in the country stood at 804,528 as of this morning, down 7,862 from yesterday.
The number of patients who have recovered has increased by 70,338 since yesterday and the recovery rate has risen to 87.56%, according to the data.
Of the total of 63,371 new cases of infection reported in the country today, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 10,226, followed by 8,477 in Karnataka, 7,789 in Kerala, 4,410 in Tamil Nadu, 4,038 in Andhra Pradesh, 3,720 in West Bengal and 3,484 in Delhi.
Other states have reported less than 3,000 new cases each in the past 24 hours.
As far as the total number of cases so far is concerned, Maharashtra tops the list with 1,564,615 followed by 771,503 in Andhra Pradesh, 743,848 in Karnataka, 674,802 in Tamil Nadu, 447,383 in Uttar Pradesh, 321,031 in Delhi, 317,929 in Kerala, 309,417 in West Bengal, 262,011 in Odisha, and 219,224 in Telangana -- the ten most affected states.
NNN