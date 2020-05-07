India reports 89 more COVID-19 deaths, total number of infected persons spurts to 52,952

New Delhi, May 7, 2020

India today reported 89 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, raising the toll to 1,783, and 3,561 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours to take the total so far to 52,952.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, accounted for 34 of the 89 new deaths, followed by 28 in Gujarat, nine in Madhya Pradesh, four each in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, three in Rajasthan, two each in Punjab and Tamil Nadu, and one each in Delhi, Haryana and Odisha.

Of the total 1,783 deaths so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest number at 651, followed by 396 in Gujarat, 185 in Madhya Pradesh, 144 in West Bengal, 92 in Rajasthan, 65 in Delhi, 60 in Uttar Pradesh, 36 in Andhra Pradesh, 35 in Tamil Nadu, 29 each in Karnataka and Telangana, 27 in Punjab, eight in Jammu & Kashmir, seven in Haryana, four each in Bihar and Kerala, three in Jharkhand, two each in Himachal Pradesh and Odisha, and one each in Assam, Chandigarh, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand.

The total of 52,952 cases includes those who have died as well as 15,267 patients who have recovered, which meant that the number of active cases in the country stood at 35,02 as of this morning, up 2,388 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate of patients so far is 28.83%.

Of the total of 52,952 cases so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest at 16.758, followed by 6,625 in Gujarat, 5,532 in Delhi, 4,829 in Tamil Nadu, 3,317 in Rajasthan, 3,138 in Madhya Pradesh, 2,998 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,777 in Andhra Pradesh, 1,516 in Punjab, 1,456 in West Bengal, 1,107 in Telangana, 775 in Jammu and Kashmir, 693 in Karnataka, 594 in Haryana, 542 in Bihar, 503 in Kerala, 185 in Odisha, 127 in Jharkhand, 120 in Chandigarh, 61 in Uttarakhand, 59 in Chhattisgarh, 45 each in Assam and Himachal Pradesh, 43 in Tripura, 41 in Ladakh, 33 in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, 12 in Meghalaya, nine in Puducherry, seven in Goa, two in Manipur, and one each in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Mizoram.

The total number of cases includes 111 foreigners, the Ministry said.

Of the 49 deaths reported in Gujarat on Tuesday, as many as 39 were from Ahmedabad district, the worst-hit district, where the toll has now risen to 273. The district recorded 349 new cases of infection on Tuesday, taking the total so far to 4,425.

In Maharashtra, of the 34 new deaths reported on Tuesday, 26 were in Mumbai, taking the toll in the city to 387. The number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city has gone up to 9,945 with 635 new cases reported yesterday.

Besides Mumbai's 26 deaths, Pune recorded 6 fresh deaths, and one each was reported from Kolhapur and Aurangabad.

The state reported 841 new cases of infection on Tuesday, taking the total so far to 15,525.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare has said that it will update the case status on its website only once a day in the morning from today, instead of twice a day as was being done so far.

NNN