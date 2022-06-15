India reports 8,882 new cases of COVID-19 infection, 15 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi, June 15, 2022

India today reported 8,822 fresh cases of COVID-19 infection, significantly higher than yesterday's number, and 15 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The 15 deaths registered today included seven in Kerala, four in Maharashtra, two in Delhi and one each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The country had yesterday recorded 6,594 new cases of COVID-19 infection and six deaths.

With the latest data released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning, the death toll in the country from COVID-19 so far has gone up to 524,792today.

The total number of cases of infection till now, since the first cases of COVID-19 were reported in India in late January 2020, rose to 43,245,517 today.

The number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country went up to 42,667,088 today, up 5,718 from yesterday. The recovery rate stood at 98.66%.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country went up for the 22nd consecutive day today, by 3,087 to 53,637.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 195.50 crore today, including 13.58 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

The Daily Positivity Rate dropped to 2.00% while the Weekly Positivity Rate was up slightly at 2.35% today.

A total of 85.58 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, including 4.40 lakh tests done in the last 24 hours.

