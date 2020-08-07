India reports 886 more COVID deaths, 62,538 fresh cases take total past 2 million

New Delhi, August 7, 2020

India today reported 886 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 41,585, even as a new high of 62,538 fresh cases in the past 24 hours took the total zooming past the two million-mark to 2,027,074 as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 904 -- was reported yesterday (August 6). The previous high in terms of cases in a 24-hour period -- 57,118 -- was recorded on August 1.

India is now placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (4.882 million cases so far) and Brazil (2.912 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fifth spot, after the US (160,091), Brazil (98,493), Mexico (50,517) and the United Kingdom (46,498).

This is the fourth consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 deaths in a single day, the 10th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 17th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 26th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

This is the first time that the country has reported more than 60,000 new cases in a 24-hour period, the ninth consecutive day that it has reported more than 50,000 cases, the 15th consecutive day that it has reported more than 45,000 cases and the 23rd consecutive day that it has reported more than 30,000 cases.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to maintain an uptrend and stood at 1,378,105 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 886 new deaths included 316 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, 110 in Tamil Nadu, 93 in Karnataka, 72 in Andhra Pradesh, 61 in Uttar Pradesh, 56 in West Bengal, 27 in Gujarat, 26 in Punjab, 17 in Madhya Pradesh, 15 in Delhi, 12 each in Rajasthan and Telangana, 10 each in Jammu & Kashmir and Odisha, nine in Jharkhand, eight in Bihar, six in Chhattisgarh, five each in Assam, Puducherry and Tripura, three each in Haryana and Kerala, two each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Goa, and one in Manipur.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Uttarakhand.