India reports 876 more COVID-19 deaths, 55,079 new cases of infection

New Delhi, August 18, 2020

India today recorded 876 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll to 51,797, and 55,079 new cases of infection, raising the total so far to 2,702,742 as the deadly virus continued to spead in different parts of the country but at a decelerated pace.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 1,007 -- was reported twice in recent days -- on August 10 and August 14.

The country had reported 941 deaths yesterday and more than 900 deaths in the previous five days.

The highest number of new cases of infection in a 24-hour period -- 66,999 -- was recorded on August 13. The country had reported 57,981 new cases yesterday after recording more than 60,000 fresh cases on the previous five days.

The world has reported a total of more than 21.826 million cases of COVID-19 so far and 773,152 deaths.

India is placed third in the world in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases, after the United States (5.437 million cases so far) and Brazil (3.359 million).

In terms of the number of deaths, India is in the fourth spot, after the US (170,493), Brazil (108,536) and Mexico (57,023).

This is the 14th consecutive day that the country has reported more than 800 COVID deaths in a single day, the 20th consecutive day that it has reported more than 700 deaths, the 26th consecutive day that it has reported more than 600 deaths and the 36th consecutive day that it has reported 500 or more deaths. It has reported more than 200 deaths each day since the beginning of June.

The country has reported more than 50,000 new cases for the 19th consecutive day today.

On the positive side, the number of patients who have recovered continues to show an uptrend and stood at 1,977,779 this morning.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare this morning showed that the 876 new deaths included 228 in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra, followed by 120 deaths in Tamil Nadu, 115 in Karnataka, 82 in Andhra Pradesh, 66 in Uttar Pradesh, 51 in Punjab, 45 in West Bengal, 23 in Madhya Pradesh, 18 in Delhi,15 in Gujarat, 13 in Kerala, 12 in Haryana, 11 in Rajasthan, ten in Odisha, nine in Chhattisgarh, eight each in Assam and Telangana, seven each in Bihar and Goa, six each in Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, four in Puducherry, three in Tripura, and one each in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh and Manipur.

No new deaths were reported today from Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Sikkim.